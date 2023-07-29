For more than 200 years, hurricanes were the jokers of American history, wild cards deciding winners and losers among Europeans warring over crucial beachheads on the Atlantic coast. In the 16th and 17th centuries, severe storms sank colonial warships, destroyed early forts and affected the outcomes of important battles as France, England and Spain struggled for a foothold in North America.

If not for hurricanes, historians say, perhaps South Carolinians would speak French today instead of English. Or maybe Spain would've ruled Charleston for a time. Or Puritans might have settled in the South instead of along New England's coast.

The first Europeans to encounter Atlantic Ocean hurricanes were Spanish explorers. In fact, the word "hurricane" comes from the Spanish huracan, borrowed from the name of an evil spirit feared by the Taino, an extinct Caribbean people. Other Indian tribes used similar names for various devils, storm gods and for giant cyclones as well.

Indeed hurricanes can have devilish consequences, explorers learned. In 1493, during his second voyage, Christopher Columbus founded the first colonial town -- Isabella -- in the New World, on the north coast of the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. But only two years later, a June whirlwind crushed the town and swamped two of Columbus' three ships.

By 1502, on his final voyage to America, Columbus had learned the danger signs of approaching tropical cyclones, perhaps from Indians. As Columbus stopped for supplies at the harbor of Santa Domingo, the new settlement on Hispaniola, he warned a rival Spanish fleet that a giant storm was approaching. Columbus sheltered his boats in a nearby cove. But the rival fleet ignored his warning and set sail, losing 26 ships and 500 men. Like its predecessor, Santa Domingo was flattened.

Over the next century, hurricanes would present both roadblocks and opportunities for Europeans competing to build colonies in North America. Nations competed for frontier outposts to provide havens for shipwrecked sailors, to establish and protect trade routes and to convert natives to Christianity, by force if necessary. In fact, religious fervor was a powerful motive for colonialization. During the 16th century, Catholics and Protestants were engaged in bloody holy wars in Europe, wars they carried with them to America.

Catholic Spain was the most powerful nation in Europe and the greatest colonial power of the time. But hurricanes thwarted its ambitions in North America, which Spanish King Philip II called "La Florida." In 1528, a Spanish fleet tried to establish the first European settlement on the continent near what is now Pensacola. A giant storm, however, wrecked the fleet, and only 10 of 400 men survived.

In 1545, 1551, 1553, 1554 and 1559, Spain sailed into the Gulf of Mexico, seeking to build forts along the coast, but every time storms destroyed the fleets. Some native tribes would capture shipwrecked crews and burn them in sacrifice to the hurricane gods. Discouraged, Europeans would stay away from the Gulf coast for more than a century, turning instead to the Atlantic coast.

In 1562, a fleet led by French Huguenot Jean Ribaut entered Port Royal Sound, hoping to build a settlement where Protestants could be free from Catholic repression. He built a fort on Parris Island and named it "Charlesfort" after his king. The continent behind the island he called "New France." The fort's remains were found in 1996 on the eighth fairway of the Parris Island golf course.

Ribaut left 30 soldiers behind to defend the fort and sailed home to raise money for more settlers and supplies, says Chris Judge, S.C. Department of Natural Resources Heritage Trust archaeologist.

France's rulers were Catholic, though the royal court included Protestant sympathizers who sometimes aided Huguenot ventures. In this case, however, Ribaut could not find financial help in Paris, so he went to England and secretly made a pact with Protestant Queen Elizabeth. She would fund relief of Charlesfort; in turn, he would hand over the settlement to the English. Ribaut later wanted to renege, and when he tried to flee England, he was arrested and jailed.

When Ribaut did not return to America, his men grew restive and "put whatever food they could in a rickety ship they built" and sailed toward Europe, Judge says. Miraculously, they survived the trip to France, where Spanish spies learned about the new settlement and informed King Philip, who dispatched a fleet to burn it down.

Still, France was determined to settle America. With 600 Huguenot settlers, Rene de Laudonniere, who had been Ribaut's second-in-command, founded Fort Caroline on a bluff overlooking the St. John's River near what is now Jacksonville, Fla., in 1564. He was later joined by Ribaut, who had been released from prison.

Spain, equally resolute to hold La Florida from French incursions, dispatched a fleet led by Pedro Menendez de Aviles, who intended to "expel the Lutherans from this land," as he noted in his memoirs. Menendez built a fort called St. Augustine, just 32 miles south of Fort Caroline.

What happened next "would capture the attention of Europe and affect history of the southern coast for more than two centuries," notes University of South Carolina-Beaufort historian Lawrence S. Rowland in a 1996 history of Beaufort County.

On Sept. 10, 1565, Ribaut sailed to St. Augustine with four galleons, far more firepower than Spain's forces. But before Ribaut could attack, he had to wait offshore for high tide so he could cross a sand bar at the harbor mouth. As France waited, a giant hurricane struck.

"Such a storm came up, with such heavy winds, that the Indians assured me that it was the worst that had ever come to that coast," Laudonniere wrote. The storm battered and tossed the French fleet down the coast, wrecking all the ships.

Spain saw its chance. "At this juncture I believe we are presented with a most remarkable opportunity to serve our God and our King," Menendez told his men. After slogging up the densely wooded, storm-sodden coast, Menendez attacked Fort Caroline and killed the defenders, though a few French settlers escaped, including Gen. Laudonniere. Then the Spaniards returned to their own fort, and with fresh troops found the shipwrecked French soldiers and shot them. Ribaut was stabbed and his head was cut off.

If not for this storm, perhaps France could have sustained a crucial beachhead in the region. "French settlers and explorers were very enterprising and forceful," Rowland says. "But once Menendez had established the base at St. Augustine, it was very difficult for the French along the southeastern coast." Fort Caroline was abandoned, eventually disappearing. Spain also built a fort at the site of destroyed Charlesfort on Parris Island, calling it Santa Elena.

At the very least, a hurricane helped to determine which nation dominated the coast for generations. "The storm had a substantial effect," Rowland says. "It ensured that Florida was a Spanish colony."

Early English settlers

After the defeat of France in the 1560s, Spain continued to colonize the coast north of St. Augustine. In what are now Georgia and South Carolina, Jesuits and Franciscans built missions and other frontier outposts.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth, King Philip's hated arch-rival, sent an English fleet to establish an outpost in America. In 1585, a small number of English settlers arrived at Roanoke Island in Pamlico Sound.

In 1586, English naval hero Sir Francis Drake sailed to America to attack Spanish holdings and resupply the Roanoke Colony. He burned St. Augustine, then sailed up the coast, intending to burn Sana Elena as well, but he couldn't find the entrance to the harbor, says Chester DePratter, University of South Carolina archaeologist. Some sources say Drake waited by the harbor at night and missed it; others argue that as the hurricane of 1586 drove up the East Coast, the storm chased Drake north and he lacked time to attack Santa Elena.

In any case, Drake reached the struggling Roanoke settlement, but the hurricane caught up with him and sank the supply ship. Drake's own ship survived, though. Discouraged and exhausted, the Roanoke settlers hitchhiked a ride back to England with the English pirate and naval hero.

It seems likely the hurricane that sank the Roanoke supply ship severely damaged Santa Elena, as well. Archaeologists have found evidence of extensive numbers of trees knocked down and Spanish wells rebuilt dating from that period at the site, DePratter says.

Soon after Drake returned to England, the balance of power among European nations slowly began to shift. In 1587, Drake and other English raiders skirmished repeatedly with Spanish vessels, provoking perhaps the most famous sea battle in European history -- England's dramatic destruction of the Spanish Armada in the English Channel in 1588. This battle marked the beginning of the end for Spain as the greatest European power.

The next English attempt to settle North America was in 1607 when explorers, led by John Smith, built Jamestown in what is now Virginia. For the next two years. Jamestown settlers were harried by Indians and decimated by disease and hunger as they waited for aid from England.

In 1609, seven English ships filled with supplies and settlers set out from England for the New World. And, yes, once again ships were hit by a hurricane. One vessel sank; another was blown to Bermuda and wrecked. The surviving vessels finally limped into Jamestown, but their food supplies had been ruined by the hurricane. Over the next winter, two out of three Jamestown settlers died of starvation.

Finally, Puritans established the first enduring English settlement in 1620, much farther north at Plymouth, where such storms have been quite rare.

Carolina settlers

The English did not return to the southern shores until 1670 when they built a settlement called Charles Town on the west bank of the Ashley River. Early Charles Town faced a variety of dangers, including Spanish incursions and destructive storms. In 1680, when the community was moved to its present site on the peninsula, Indians told colonists about a hurricane that had "raised the water over the tops of the trees where the town now stands," wrote diarist John Bartram in the 18th century, relating stories passed from generation to generation.

As Charles Town struggled to survive, a fort called Stuart Town was established by Scottish Presbyterians in 1684 near Port Royal Sound, about a mile and a half from present-day Beaufort.

Stuart Town's founders were aggressive, with significant political autonomy from the older settlement. Almost immediately Stuart Town competed directly for the crucial Indian trade, trying to push Charles Town aside, and as early as 1685, "it seemed that the Scots were winning," Rowland notes. Apparently there was only enough room for one colony along the coast. Each community needed a trading and military alliance with the Yemassee Indian tribe to survive economically and to stand up to Spain and its Indian allies, the Timucuans to the south.

In 1685, the Scots sponsored a Yemassee raid in the direction of St. Augustine to catch Timucuan Indians as slaves. The Yemassee burned towns, killed 50 Timucuans and carried off 22 to Stuart Town. Charles Town leaders were outraged by the Scots' recklessness in attacking Spanish territory. Indeed Spain retaliated the following year, sending three warships into the Port Royal River with 100 soldiers and Indian allies. The Spanish forces burned Stuart Town, killed livestock and drove off the Scottish settlers.

Spain then sailed north to attack Charles Town as well. But a hurricane battered the fleet, destroying two ships and killing the Spanish general. It also caused massive damage to Charles Town. "The whole country seems to be one entire map of devastation," wrote a settler. "The great part of our houses are blown down and still lie in their ruin. … The long incessant rains have destroyed almost all our goods, which lie entombed in the ruins of our houses. Our corn is all beaten down and by means of continued wet weather lies rotting on the ground."

Yet Charles Town was saved by the "Spanish Repulse Hurricane of 1686," as it became known. Stuart Town, on the other hand, was not rebuilt. And the Scots, frightened and discouraged by the Spanish attack, went elsewhere to settle.