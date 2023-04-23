Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, announced plans in July 2022 to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The company’s $1.5 million investment will create 41 new jobs.

“Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation is excited to open its new floor mats factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina. We chose South Carolina as our new facility location because of the business-friendly environment, its skilled workforce and proximity to our customers,” Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation General Manager Vincent Zhang said in a release.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship and will definitely consider South Carolina for all future projects,” Zhang said.

Kuntai specializes in car floor mats and is a supplier for high-end original equipment manufacturers.

Located at 152 Regional Parkway, Building F, in Orangeburg, Kuntai’s new facility will allow the China-based company to produce floor mats and will be used as a base to further expand its business in the North American market.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said, “South Carolina is home to more than 600 automotive-related companies, and we are proud to add Kuntai to that impressive roster.”

S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said, “Kuntai’s decision to establish new operations in South Carolina is a testament to our world-class workforce.

“We are excited for these job opportunities in Orangeburg County and look forward to a strong partnership with Kuntai for many years to come.”

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “We are grateful that Kuntai has selected Orangeburg County for its cutting-edge manufacturing operations and its state-of-the-art facility. This announcement by Kuntai brings 30 international companies representing 17 countries to Orangeburg County.

“The creation of 41 new jobs will create significant impact for our citizens and the investment in our community. We thank the Kuntai leadership and investors for believing in our people and location – making this another great day in Orangeburg County!”

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold M. Young said the county, “is proud of the success of our automotive footprint which lends itself to the next era of breakthrough technologies. This announcement demonstrates the impact our county has made as we advance our economic development - spurring a welcome, long-term relationship with Project Vincent, who chose Orangeburg County to bring their business and its related jobs here. We look forward to working together and wish them every success.”

Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Ken Middleton said, “Orangeburg County’s proximity to automotive manufacturers, and the Ports of Charleston and Savannah, continue to be of great value to both the suppliers and the manufacturers. We wish Project Vincent tremendous success and growth in the coming years.”