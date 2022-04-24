INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Tri-County to expand broadband

Tri-County Electric Cooperative will receive tax breaks from Calhoun County to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers.

"This will bring high-speed, true gigabyte service to every Tri-County member," Tri-County CEO Chad Lowder said. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

The electric cooperative is investing a total of $50 million in its broadband project throughout its coverage area. About $10 million to $12 million of that will be spent in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Council approved a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the cooperative for the project.

Industries that invest at least $2.5 million in South Carolina may negotiate to pay a fee in lieu of property taxes. This can result in a savings of about 40% on property taxes otherwise due for a project.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects to be finished by June 2022.

The fiber network is currently under construction in the Sandy Run area of the county.

The co-op has about 2,000 customers connected to high-speed internet throughout Calhoun County and in lower Richland County.

The services will be built into the Santee and Elloree areas as well.

The cooperative has a total of 18,000 meters and is hoping about 3,000 customers will have service by the end of the year.

“It is awesome,” Lowder said. “We are having people call us and saying ‘We never thought we would be able to get service like this.’”

There is a $100, one-time connection fee. A residential 100 megabyte service starts at $49.99 a month and 1-gibabyte service starts at $79.95 a month.

Business 100 MB service starts at $79.95 a month; 500 MB for business at $249.95 a month; and 1 GB service starts at $449.95 a month.

Lowder said the project is ahead of schedule and will be done in about two years rather than the initially projected three years.

The co-op’s subsidiary, TriCo Link, has been responsible for the project.

Information on how to sign up can be obtained by going to www.tricolinksc.com or calling 877-874-1215.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.