INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: T&D Region is S.C. agriculture heartland

Calhoun County

According to the latest 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Calhoun County is home to 480 farms consisting of about 148,718 acres. The average farm size is 310 acres.

The number of farms has increased from 412 in 2012 and the average farm size has also increased from 287 acres.

The agricultural census is taken every five years.

Overall, Calhoun County ranked 16th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $80.8 million.

The county has a total of 309 cropland farms totaling 79,945 acres.

Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in the market value of crops sold at $59 million, according to the 2017 USDA Census.

The county ranked second in cotton sold at $18.7 million and second in other crops and hay at $16.2 million.

The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans.

Bamberg County

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Bamberg County is home to 355 farms consisting of about 102,591 acres. The average size of a farm is 289 acres.