INDUSTRY APPRECIATION Solar company investing $46.2M

An existing Orangeburg County solar farm is looking to invest $46.2 million in solar equipment and panels.

Magnolia Solar LLC announced its plans to conduct the additional investment at its solar farm at 238 Juniper Street in Neeses.

Orangeburg County Council provided tax incentives to the solar company for the additional investment.

Under the tax incentive, the company would pay the county $105,000 annually for the next 30 years with an additional $100,000 paid in the first year.

This is based on roughly $2,500 per megawatt of power the farm will produce, County Attorney Jerrod Anderson said.

The project will also be placed in a joint county industrial park with Dorchester County. The joint industrial park is not a physical park but an additional project incentive.

No full-time jobs were promised as part of the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.