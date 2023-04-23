Calhoun and Bamberg might be among the smallest counties in the state but they carry with them a big economic punch.

Calhoun County boasts globally recognized businesses such as Starbucks, one of only a half dozen roasting plants worldwide, and Devro Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of edible casings.

Agriculture has been a key component in Calhoun County's economy as well through the years.

The county's location between the state capital of Columbia and the Port of Charleston, as well as the ease of interstate travel, make it a competitor when attracting big business.

"Historically Calhoun County has been able to keep taxes low by focusing on a few major industries," Calhoun County Administrator and Director of Economic Development John McLauchlin said. "In order to continue that trend, we must focus on bringing in new industry and facilitating growth in our existing industries. The jobs that these industries create stimulate the growth that we are noticing throughout the county."

Bamberg County also carries a big stick when it comes to manufacturers.

Worldwide companies as diverse as Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing, Pegasus Home Fashions in Denmark, South Carolina Oak to Barrell and Kinard Wood Preserving have located manufacturing operations in the county.

In addition, Bamberg County is home to many small manufacturers in the forest products, agribusiness and other manufacturing sectors.

The counties are a testament to the importance of manufacturing within their respective borders.

Calhoun County

Industry is a driver of the county's economic machine and continues to be an important part of Calhoun County.

The Central South Carolina Alliance team remains as a resource for manufacturers in the county.

Manufacturing and industry are the tax base for the county.

About 17.4% of the county's workforce is employed in manufacturing and some of the county’s largest employers are manufacturers.

Calhoun County is attractive due to its proximity to the Columbia market, its educated labor force and its training programs through ReadySC and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The county boasts access to Interstate 26; fully served infrastructure with utilities, rail and transportation; small-town charm in a rural setting with big-city amenities; and a low cost of doing business with taxes and affordable labor.

The Central South Carolina Alliance helps recruit economic development into the area. The CSCA consists of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties, and the City of Columbia.

According to the CSCA, the county's major employers are:

DAK Americas LLC -- plastic materials & resins manufacturing, 430

Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Gaston plant -- high-performance polymer tubing for aerospace, automotive, medical and other industries, 234

Devro Inc. -- edible casings for meat packaging, 195

Starbucks Roasting Plant -- roasts and distributes coffee, 120

Alaglas Pools, fiberglass pool construction, 100.

Agriculture also remains important to Calhoun County and beyond as it is one of the largest industries in the county and the state.

The county has also identified opportunity zones that can contribute to attracting economic development opportunities to areas that need them the most.

The federal opportunity zone program provides tax incentives to encourage long-term private investment in low-income communities.

Workforce development is also front and center in economic development as the demand for skilled labor increases.

Calhoun County had a few industrial or economic development-related announcements over the past year.

Here are some of the highlights of the projects announced in Calhoun County:

West Columbia-based Blanchard Machinery Company announced plans to invest $46 million and create 30 new jobs at the Sandy Run Industrial Park.

The company plans to build a brand new facility on about 60 acres in the 761-acre industrial park, which straddles the Lexington and Calhoun county lines.

Currently, the company employs about 200 at its Lexington County plant but has outgrown the facility.

The company plans to break ground in 2026.

Ground was officially broken in June 2022 for a 497,000-square-foot speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. It is the 761-acre park's first spec building.

The building is expandable to 663,000 square feet and has been touted by project officials as the largest expandable spec building ever to be constructed in the market.

The industrial park is located off U.S. Highway 21 near the DAK Americas property. It’s also located near I-26 Exit 119.

The industrial park is already home to Zeus Industries’ 148,000-square-foot plant. About 580 acres of the park can be developed.

In January, Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced it will open a warehouse and distribution center in the speculative building.

The company will begin operations May 1, according to its website.

The building will serve Smart Warehousing customers in the Southeast. The company will lease the entire building from Red Rock Developments, the developer of the building.

The company says the new warehouse will ensure its customers in the Southeast will receive their products on time and promised full inventory for its customers.

The proximity of the warehouse to major markets will also reduce shipping times, according to the company.

The company plans to have cold storage available and offer cold storage shipments.

The company plans to create 50 new jobs. The total investment, which is ongoing, is expected to be released at a ribbon-cutting ceremony tentatively scheduled for June.

St. Matthews-based Tri-County Electric Cooperative celebrated the completion of a $50 million broadband expansion project in September 2022 that took fast internet access to rural residents.

The utility began looking at needs in the area about five years ago and decided fast and reliable internet service was paramount.

Tri-County’s project brings high-speed internet – 1 gigabyte per second – to every Tri-County member and non-member if they choose to connect.

The service will allow individuals to stream television, hold web conferences and do homework.

The project took broadband to communities such as Elloree, Vance, Santee, Holly Hill, Eutawville, Cameron, Sandy Run, Creston, Lone Star and Fort Motte in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

About $10 million of the $50 million project was spent in Orangeburg County. About $10 million to $12 million was spent Calhoun County.

According to the Central South Carolina Alliance, about 17.9% of Calhoun County's workforce is employed in manufacturing.

CSCA represents the City of Columbia and eight counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Richland.

The county will host its annual Calhoun County Industry Appreciation Golf Tournament this coming October. The tournament will be held at the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

The tournament is held so industries across the county are able to meet with county officials and other industry partners.

The county will also be focusing on existing-industry events bi-annually.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County is a part of the Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. The SCA also includes Hampton, Barnwell, Allendale, Colleton and Jasper counties.

According to the SCA, major employers in Bamberg County include:

Phoenix Specialty -- washers, shims and stampings, 124 employees.

Pegasus Home Fashions -- home fashions, 107 employees

Other industries listed on the SCA website in Bamberg County include:

Arnett Engineered Solutions, which makes valves and pumps

Ctg2, which makes protective coatings for print

Delavan, which makes heating nozzles

Denmark Lumber, which works with dimensional lumber

Kin South Inc. (Advance Tabco), which makes stainless steel restaurant equipment

Kinard Wood Preserving, which makes pressure-treated wood posts and poles

Lowcountry Wood Preserving, which makes fence posts, poles and pilings

North American Filtration, which makes fiberglass tanks and filters

South Carolina Oak to Barrel, which makes oak barrels

Industries making investment announcements or beginning operations in Bamberg County in the past year include:

Innovative Poultry Products, a manufacturer of poultry farming equipment, announced plans in April 2023 to expand its operations in Bamberg County.

The company’s $2.86 million investment will create 30 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides tools to help poultry farmers work more efficiently.

Innovative Poultry Products plans to build a new facility, including offices, to manufacture machines for the poultry industry.

The new facility, located with its existing operations at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar, will allow the company to produce in-house poultry equipment that previously was outsourced.

The expansion is expected to be complete by February 2024.

Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company announced in December that it as conducting a $6.2 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in an effort to bring all operations under one roof.

The company’s administrative functions were previously located across the street from Phoenix’s manufacturing plant on Main Highway in Bamberg.

The expansion has brought the company’s sales, customer service, quality and engineering production, scheduling and purchasing groups under one roof. Only the shipping department will remain separate.

Company officials say the change could pave the way for bringing outsourced services in-house and the creation of about 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Phoenix recently hired 18 new employees, bringing its total to about 124.

Phoenix Specialty has been manufacturing components such as specialty washers and other custom parts that go into other companies’ assembly lines.

Customers are in a number of industries including agriculture, medicine, nuclear, electric motors and aviation.

Bamberg County will use $4 million from the Savannah River Site settlement to construct a new industrial speculative building at the CrossRhodes Industrial Park.

The building has been touted by county officials as positioning the park for quicker company recruitment, occupancy and production.

After years of litigation, on Aug. 31, 2020, the State of South Carolina settled its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE agreed to pay South Carolina $600 million ($525 million after attorney fees were paid) for pulling out of the Mixed Dioxide Fuel Fabrication Facility project at the Savannah River Site and leaving toxic, radioactive fuel at the site for years.

The park is located at 61 Innovation Drive off of U.S. Highway 301 in Bamberg County.

"Industry is the backbone of any local, regional or state economy," Vice President of Marketing for SouthernCarolina Alliance Kay Maxwell said. "It not only provides tax revenue for the local government but it also provides jobs and opportunity for suppliers, vendors and retail."

Maxwell said the alliance has been busy.

"We have not had project activity like this in the 17 years I have been here," Maxwell said, noting currently the SCA is working with a prospect that is considering locating to Bamberg County.

The SCA also has traditionally held an industry appreciation banquet at the Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The event has included a golf tournament and marksmanship activity.

Bamberg County has often been cited by economic development officials as ideal for manufacturing due to low costs of operation, available workforce, interstate and highway access, and tax-incentive opportunities.