INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: ‘Power Site’ being developed in Orangeburg County; newest industrial park offers ‘high- volume utilities’

A new industrial park is being developed in Orangeburg County.

Construction began in June 2021 on a road onto property at the 745-acre Orangeburg County Power Site Industrial Park.

“It is being marketed as we speak,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at the time. “We have a prospect looking at it. It is all about availability now.”

"In economic development, once you could show a cow pasture and say imagine a building here," Young said. "Now more companies are leaving to come here, hence the availability of a finished product is the thing that drives a lot of these deals."

The new park is located on U.S. Highway 21, about 1-1/2 miles south of U.S. Highway 178. It is roughly across the street from The Okonite plant.

The county and city will be partnering on the development of the site.

The roadwork is being funded with a $600,000 site-readiness development grant from the S.C. Department of Commerce. There will be no expense to the county for the road project.

Orangeburg-based Palmetto Site Prep did the work.

The Orangeburg County Development Commission says the site is ideal for heavy manufacturing. Of the 745 acres, about 725 can be developed.

A speculative building may be built to make it more attractive to industry.

“Orangeburg County is really pushing hard to create jobs for our community,” Young said.

The S.C. Department of Commerce has designated the industrial park as a certified Palmetto Site, indicating due diligence work is done and the park is ready for future development.

Due diligence work completed at the property includes: a boundary survey, cultural resource identification, protected species assessment, geotechnical work, wetlands delineation and topographical surveys.

Young said the park “is taking advantage of high-volume utilities.”

“If a company needs high-volume sewer and water, it is the place they need to be,” Young said.

He said there is a high-volume wastewater plant, natural gas line, high-volume water capabilities and county broadband.

Young said the high-volume utility capabilities at the site are the reason it is currently being called a “power site.”

He said it could be renamed in the future.

The park is serviced by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities. The park also has Norfolk Southern Rail access.

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said DPU will be putting in lighting for the park’s entrance.

“One of the reasons the county chose that park is for all the infrastructure DPU and the city have put in over the years,” Etters said. “Truly, it is the most robust site for utilities that we have on the system.”

Etters praised the county for purchasing the property and said DPU looks to be an “active participant in the creation of the park.”

“The city is always happy to partner with the county to move the city forward,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “We are happy to take an integral part in the development over there.”

Butler said the city is always willing to “keep an open door” on how it can partner with the county.

“It is important to have both of these entities on board," Butler said.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the property is unique, helping make Orangeburg County a “manufacturing hub inside the South Carolina Global Logistics Triangle." It is the tenth industrial park in the county.

“Each park offers unique deliverables of infrastructure and skill sets,” Robinson said. “We are creating a diversity in our portfolio of product.”

He said the county has some property with rail access, some with interstate access, some with heavy utilities and some with lighter utilities.

Robinson said new site can serve 125 megawatts of power and is fed by two substations, meaning there is redundancy of power.

The site can handle millions of gallons of water and wastewater a day.

Heavy utilities are available because of U.S. 21’s historical use by textile manufacturers.

Robinson said the park is designed for heavy manufacturing operations with high job and wage counts, such as the aerospace, automotive, chemicals and plastics industries.

He believes the site would be ideal for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

Young said the property has been eyed by the county for years.

Orangeburg County purchased the property from Jesse D. Shirer Jr. in 2019 for $4 million. The property was purchased through general obligation bonds and proceeds from the 1 percent capital project sales tax, Young said.

The land was a family farm owned by the Shirer family.

“They were wonderful to work with,” Robinson said.

The county had an option to purchase the property for about ten years.

“They were exceedingly easy to work with. They are big supporters of Orangeburg County and I thank them for allowing us to turn their property into an industrial park,” he said.

