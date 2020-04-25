INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Orangeburg County put to test while helping and getting OCDC help

The coronavirus has put a halt to "normal" life and has had a ripple effect on the manufacturing supply chain, causing local companies and manufacturers to use layoffs and furloughs in an effort to survive the downturn.
"We have had layoffs and significant furloughs and the companies are trying to stay as essential as possible," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "Everyone is reducing their workforce, everyone has diminished service and hours they are running."
Robinson said some companies have gone from three shifts to one shift and companies such as Japanese-based car part manufacturer Hikari USA, plastic manufacturer Inbra Chemical and Zeus Industries are all feeling the impact.
The companies he has talked with have reduced their workforce by almost 50%.
"We are maintaining as much of a workforce as we can while heeding to the warnings of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the federal government," he said.
Robinson said the OCDC has become a resource for local manufacturers feeling the economic affects of the coronavirus. Robinson wrote a letter to industry, partners and allies of the OCDC on April 3 offering the agency's support.
He said the OCDC is working with local manufacturers and directing them toward the federal government's paycheck-protection program. The program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30.
"We are also working with our existing industries and companies to address any kind of workforce-related issues and encouraging them to reach out to us through the ReadySC program," Robinson said.
ReadySC, which is a division of the South Carolina Technical College System, helps employers provide training skills to potential employees.
"At the local level we are looking for how we can assist with property tax payments, building permits and other kinds of applications they will be submitting for in this calendar year," Robinson said. "We are trying to work with them as best as we can."
Robinson said companies are encouraged to visit the number of resources available to them through the OCDC website and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce website. He also said manufacturers can email him at info@ocdc.com
One of the local industries responding in the COVID-19 emegency is Zeus Industrial Products.
Zeus President Steve Peterson in a letter to customers March 20 said the company has prepared for such a time as this by "maintaining safety stock levels above industry norms."
"Our policies guard against any short-term disruptions of core raw materials and that, in turn, protects our customers," Peterson said. "Situations such as catastrophic natural disasters, decreased availability of natural resources, and economic downturns have historically not had an impact on Zeus’ ability to serve customers," Peterson wrote.
The company does not expect any impact to its supply chain or production rates.
Despite the challenges, local manufacturers are stepping up to help the COVID-19 response effort where and when they can.
Orangeburg's Quality Model Group, a plastic-injection molding company, is working with a government contractor to build filters for face masks as part of the Defense Production Act signed by President Donald Trump in March.
Another local industry -- Holcim Cement in Holly Hill -- donated three boxes of N-95 masks, which were delivered to Orangeburg County Emergency Services by the Orangeburg County Development Commission. The delivery included 25 to 30 masks.
Orangeburg's Southern Sales and Marketing Group, and Universal Trade Solutions, have helped to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the health care industry as needed.
UTS General Manager Anthony Williams said the company was able to coordinate the distribution of about 2,500 N95 face masks to the Regional Medical Center after UTS contacted one of its customers who manufactures the PPE components.
"Through Gregg's communication throughout the local businesses, he reached out to me and with my relationships with various customers and business owners the subject was broached and before you know it, we were on a conference call trying to come up with some numbers and what local businesses were needing," Williams said.
UTS is a logistics and warehousing company on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. The company has been in Orangeburg since 2011.
Williams says a hazmat company has also reached out to UTS inquiring if the company could help them with some PPE equipment such as masks. He says UTS is planning to help coordinate the distribution of 500 masks in the outreach effort.
While industries are reaching out to help, Robinson said he is unaware of any local manufacturers that have had to retool production to support the COVID-19 response.
"It is an all-hands-on-deck approach," Robinson said, noting COVID-19 has sent a message that the United States needs to be more self-sustaining and less reliant on foreign markets for supplies.
Orangeburg SI Group Plant Manager and SI Group Director of Southeast Operations Tom Carroll said the company is in the process of acquiring surgical masks for its employees in an effort help free its supply of N95 masks for distribution to the local medical community.
Carroll estimates the company has about 1,000 N95 masks that it hopes to distribute.
"We wanted to free up the harder-to-find N95 masks for the medical community," Carroll said.
Internally, OCDC continues to operate.
"We have also developed contingency plans so that we remain in a position of strength to continue our projects remotely, if and when needed, for the weeks and months to come," Robinson continued in the letter. "While the typical way we interact with you may be temporarily disrupted, we remain resolute in our dedication to providing the same level of exceptional service you and our industry deserve."
Robinson noted the OCDC has "seen times of prosperity and times of struggle" over its 65 years but has persevered.
"As we face the COVID-19 crisis, this resolve is no less diminished now or ever," Robinson said, praising health care workers and first responders during this time of need.
"They are the true heroes of this crisis," he said.
Robinson is optimistic that when COVID-19 winds down, the economy will bounce back.
"This is not a market-driven indicator," he said. "This is an act of God and something not driven by the market. I think the market will respond accordingly. I think we will get back to pre-COVID 19 within 60 days."
This is with the caveat that the number of cases "flat lines" and guidelines from the federal government are adhered to. If not, Robinson said the economic recovery "could be prolonged."
The county regularly honors manufacturers but the events have been postponed.
Manufacturing's big role
Manufacturing and industry have always been a major component of Orangeburg County's economy.
From aerospace to automobiles to lawn mowers to chemicals, Orangeburg County makes things.
The county boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms, with manufacturers employing more than 8,200.
About 19% of the county's population works in manufacturing, according to the nonprofit economic development organization Central South Carolina Alliance.
Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce and the county is among the state leaders in the largest percentage of its workforce in manufacturing.
Despite the coronavirus and unprecedented times, Orangeburg County continues to recognize its manufacturers.
Officials tout the county's pro-business attitude with strong training programs, as well as its location near four interstates and the Port of Charleston.
Company interest in the county has been at a high and the county continues to target industries such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, logistics, recycling, plastics, textiles, agribusiness/timber and energy.
Husqvarna, which employs more than 2,000 people, is the county's largest employer. The seasonal company manufactures riding lawn mowers.
Other large employers, according to the OCDC website, include:
- Food Lion Distribution Center, distribution of groceries, dry and perishable, with 498.
- Zeus Industrial Products Inc., polymer tubing, 450.
- Koyo Corporation of U.S.A., taper roller bearings, ball bearings, hub units, with 400.
- Allied Air Enterprises Inc., residential furnaces and air conditioners, 400.
- SI Group, specialty chemical manufacturing, 322.
From 2014-18, Orangeburg County has enjoyed more than 170 expansions or new industry locations. During that time period, those companies invested more than $625 million and created nearly 3,400 jobs, according to OCDC.
In 2018 alone, the county saw $217.1 million in capital investment and 521 jobs. Of the $217.1 million in investment, $115.9 million was in solar farms, according to the OCDC.
From April 2019 to April of this year (the time frame since The Times and Democrat's last industry appreciation publication) Orangeburg County has seen $225.9 million announced in capital investments and 207 new jobs.
Jobs and capital investment totals are company projections over several years and may not have been fully realized.
Recent announcements
Companies that publicly made announcements between April 2019 and April 2020 include:
- Swedish automotive supplier Gnotec Group cut the ribbon on its Orangeburg County plant in September, promising to invest $5.9 million and create 78 new jobs over the next five years.
It is the company's first North American plant.
The company located to the 30,000-square-foot production facility in the Carolina Regional Park off U.S. 601 near Interstate 26.
Gnotec will use the facility initially for warehousing and then manufacturing operations focused on welding and product assembly.
- Cypress Creek Renewables flipped the switch on the state's largest solar farm, Palmetto Plains, in October.
The 600-acre, $90 million solar farm produces 106 megawatts, which is enough power for 15,000 homes.
No permanent jobs were promised, but about 500 employees worked on the site during its construction over a six-month period.
The Palmetto Plains solar project provides power to Dominion Energy.
- Italian manufacturer of biostimulants and specialty nutrients for plants Valagro broke ground in October planning to invest at least $15 million and create 47 new jobs over the next five years.
The company is locating its first manufacturing facility in the United States at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 26.
Its 65,000-square-foot facility will be located on about 11 acres across from Allied Air. Operations are to begin by the end of 2020.
The Orangeburg plant will produce biostimulants, which are active ingredients of purely natural origin that stimulate the main physiological processes of a plant. Micronutrients will provide plants with all the elements they need to grow healthy and strong.
- A fish hatchery company announced in January 2020 its plans to invest $30 million and create 82 new jobs.
The project has been defined by county officials as an aquatic project but not related with the existing fish hatchery.
County officials have not provided the company's name, noting they are following the lead of the South Carolina Department of Commerce in not releasing the names of companies locating or expanding in the state. The company has been known publicly as Project Hunter.
The company plans to invest $17.2 million in buildings and $12.4 million in machinery and equipment at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176.
- Black Water Tea, LLC (Project Orange A) announced it would make a minimum capital investment of $85 million on a solar farm near Bowman on Charleston Highway. The farm would not create any permanent jobs. The company's official name has not been released at the request of the Department of Commerce.
The project will be a solar farm near Bowman on Charleston Highway.
As part of the annual Industry Appreciation Week, the county has also recognized an individual who has contributed to the local community in terms of new job opportunities and capital investment. Due to the coronavirus, all events are on hold.
Statewide
At the state level, an industry impact awards luncheon and ceremony has typically been held at the end of April in Columbia.
At the event, the S.C. Department of Commerce has recognized three industry impact winners for four economic development tier groups, including small (1-50 employees); medium (51-300); and large (301 and greater).
Typically, local industries are recognized at the event.
The Department of Commerce is not hosting an event this year, but had already planned to shift to a more localized approach prior to the pandemic.
The status of any plans is uncertain.
Follow on Twitter @ZaleskiTD.
