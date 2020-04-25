INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Orangeburg County put to test while helping and getting OCDC help

UTS is a logistics and warehousing company on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. The company has been in Orangeburg since 2011.

Williams says a hazmat company has also reached out to UTS inquiring if the company could help them with some PPE equipment such as masks. He says UTS is planning to help coordinate the distribution of 500 masks in the outreach effort.

While industries are reaching out to help, Robinson said he is unaware of any local manufacturers that have had to retool production to support the COVID-19 response.

"It is an all-hands-on-deck approach," Robinson said, noting COVID-19 has sent a message that the United States needs to be more self-sustaining and less reliant on foreign markets for supplies.

Orangeburg SI Group Plant Manager and SI Group Director of Southeast Operations Tom Carroll said the company is in the process of acquiring surgical masks for its employees in an effort help free its supply of N95 masks for distribution to the local medical community.

Carroll estimates the company has about 1,000 N95 masks that it hopes to distribute.

"We wanted to free up the harder-to-find N95 masks for the medical community," Carroll said.

Internally, OCDC continues to operate.