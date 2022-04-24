INDUSTRY APPRECIATION Orangeburg County plans industrial park

Orangeburg County is planning to develop a new industrial park at U.S. Highway 301 near the Interstate 26 interchange.

The county is to develop the 242-acre park behind the 7-Eleven travel center currently under construction near Exit 154.

The project, which includes about 162 acres for development, is identified as the Shamrock Commerce Center. The park will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

As a part of the project, a $25 million, 534,702-square feet speculative building will be a part of the project. The building is touted as the largest speculative building built in the Midlands -- ever.

The building is completely privately funded.

"The announcement of a $25 plus million, 534,000 square foot building is a testament to the trust the private sector has in South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. The Global Logistics Triangle is the trademarked area consisting of I-26/I-95 and U.S. 301.

The speculative building is being developed by Greenville-based Appian Investments, the investment and development arm of real estate brokerage and property management firm NAI Earle Furman.

The building is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new speculative building will be a best-in-class, concrete tilt-up cross-dock facility with a 36-foot clear height and will have 114 dock-high doors, four over-sized ramp doors, an ESFR (Early Suppression, Fast Response) sprinkler system; LED and soffit lighting, 147 trailer storage spaces, ample car parking.

NAI Earle Furman is actively marketing the new building for lease.

"This investment represents the confidence that we have had in Orangeburg County, our workforce, and our utility delivery for decades," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "Private investment like this comes after strong leadership steps up to make the commitments of a pro-business environment and infrastructure work."

“There are a lot of facets that contribute to building up communities," Central SC Chairman W. Keller Kissam said. "Having available brick-and-mortar is a key component, along with creating a skilled workforce and supportive business ecosystem."

"As the largest spec building to be constructed in the history of the Central SC Region, we are excited to see the developments in Orangeburg County with this new property and hope to see a new industry within its walls very soon," Kissam continued.

The speculative building will be the flagship building for the county's newest 242-acre Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park located at 122 Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

The park includes about 162 developable acres. The park will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

The property is owned by Super Land Holdings LLC. The registered agent is James W. Roquemore under the LLC of Pacolet Milliken and YC Holdings.

The industrial park is the county's 11th.

“Orangeburg County is on the move," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "The key investments the county of Orangeburg has made in infrastructure, community projects and education is creating a foundation for success."

The first project underway in the park is a 7-Eleven Fueling Depot that is under construction and slated to open in the third quarter of 2022.

