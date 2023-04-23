Hounen Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer, announced plans in March 2023 to establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County.

The Chino, California, company plans to invest $33 million and create 200 new jobs over the next five years. The Orangeburg County facility will allow the company to manufacture one gigawatt crystalline silicon photovoltaic panels in the U.S.

Hounen Solar Chief Executive Officer Jufang Lv said, “We are excited to announce our first manufacturing operations in the United States.

“Our new solar panel assembly plant will allow us to produce one GW crystalline silicon PV panels for markets in the U.S.”

The company will locate in the Orangeburg County City/Industrial Park at 145 Millennium Drive, where it will lease a 200,720-square-foot facility. The company will locate next to Allied Air Enterprises and across the street from GKN Aerospace.

“We are delighted to welcome Hounen to Orangeburg County," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. “Orangeburg County is a dynamic community on many fronts, from our talented, quality workforce to being the prime location for diverse industries across the globe.

“Hounen’s $33 million investment and creation of 200 jobs demonstrate how our community and the state work together as a team and support one another for the betterment of all.”

Hounen manufactures solar photovoltaic panels worldwide. In addition to solar panels, the company creates other electrical products.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

Ground was broken on the Millennium Drive speculative building about 3-1/2 years ago. The building has LED lighting throughout and 30-foot ceilings.

The building was one of two speculative buildings developed at the industrial park. The $21 million project was privately funded by Greenville-based commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman.

The industrial park is served by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and has power, water, gas and sewer.

“Hounen Solar’s announcement reflects the County of Orangeburg’s vision to diversify our business portfolio,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

"We are delighted that they have selected Orangeburg County to establish its first U.S. operation. The additional 200 jobs will improve the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to working with a tremendous leader in the solar photovoltaic industry,” he said.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Kenneth Middleton said, “Hounen Solar is ready for the future and so is Orangeburg County. The new location will allow them to effectively support their growing customer base. Success awaits!”

The announcement also received statewide praise.

“Hounen’s investment in Orangeburg County not only adds to the state’s growing renewable energy economy but also shows that South Carolina is a place where companies in every industry can thrive,” S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said. “We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Hounen for years to come and seeing the impact of these 200 new jobs.”

“This investment by Hounen will further strengthen South Carolina’s growing reputation in the clean energy sector, and we are excited for the environmental and economic opportunities that they will bring to the state,” S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “We welcome them to Orangeburg County and look forward to seeing them excel.”

Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer said the company is meeting a need.

“As interest in alternative energy resources by businesses, communities and individuals grows, so too does the need for the means to access those resources,” Shaffer said. “Investments like today’s from Hounen Solar create more than just a product for increasing solar demands – it also creates well-paying and stable job opportunities for workers. We welcome Hounen Solar to Orangeburg County, and congratulate the company and our county partners on a bright future.”

Individuals interested in joining the Hounen team should email resumes to the company: christina@hounenus.com

The company's website is https://hounensolar.com/