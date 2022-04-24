INDUSTRY APPRECIATION Italian fabric manufacturer to locate in Orangeburg County

An Italian fabric maker is locating manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County.

Pratrivero USA Inc., a division of Pratrivero Nonwovens, is investing $17.6 million and creating 34 new jobs in the former Mayer Industries building at 3777 Industrial Boulevard. Industrial Boulevard is near Interstate 26’s Exit 145.

The investment includes $6.5 million in buildings and $11.1 million in machinery and equipment. The 34 new jobs will be realized within the next three years.

Headquartered in Italy and family-owned and operated for 14 generations, Pratrivero Nonwovens provides fabrics used in a variety of sectors including furnishings, advertising banners, footwear, packaging and the automotive industry.

Located at 3777 Industrial Blvd. in Orangeburg, Pratrivero USA’s Orangeburg County facility will produce stitchbond, a nonwoven fabric produced by mechanical bonding of fiber layers with continuous filaments. The facility will also include distribution operations.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2022. Pratrivero USA is working with readySC to support future recruitment.

“Pratrivero USA is looking forward to being part of the Orangeburg County industrial family. We are very excited about this new investment and feel by choosing such a great location and working with the wonderful people in this community, we will succeed," Pratrivero USA President Paolo Barberis Canonico said.

"The approach that Orangeburg County has taken to include a training program with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to help us find and train people specifically for our industry is a wonderful benefit for Pratrivero USA and the people we will be hiring.”

Orangeburg County Council unanimously gave third and final reading to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive for a company previously known as Project Stallion. A public hearing was also held. There were no comments during the public hearing.

Council also gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance for the project to enter into a joint county industrial park between Dorchester County. The joint county industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive mechanism used to attract economic development.

Pratrivero would be the 29th international company to call Orangeburg County home. There are about 17 different countries with a manufacturing presence in Orangeburg County.

Officials praised the announcement:

“Pratrivero USA’s new operation in Orangeburg County is another testament to South Carolina’s pro-business environment and workforce. We are excited to have Pratrivero USA join our roster of global companies that operate within our state," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

“South Carolina has deep roots in the textiles industry, and we are excited to continue that tradition with Pratrivero USA’s new operation in Orangeburg County. Congratulations to Pratrivero USA and the positive impact they are making in the Orangeburg community,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey II said.

“We’re thankful for Pratrivero’s decision to invest its operations in Orangeburg. We appreciate Pratrivero’s leadership and investors for believing in our people and location. This $17.6 million investment is a big win for the City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County, and all committed to supporting this project and company well into the future. We look forward to celebrating their continued prosperous relationship," City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

"Orangeburg County warmly welcomes Pratrivero! We look forward to their pursuit of excellence extending into Orangeburg County, and with our citizens, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“We’re grateful for another economic development announcement in Orangeburg County. We value our international diversity as it makes us stronger as a state. This $17.6 million investment and creation of 34 jobs is a wonderful way to kick off 2022. This announcement by Pratrivero USA brings 28 foreign companies representing 17 countries to Orangeburg County. It is indeed a great day in our county. Thank you for your investment in our community. We value you and look forward to a long-term relationship,” Orangeburg County Council Chair Johnnie Wright said.

“We welcome Pratrivero USA to the robust community of businesses that have found success in Orangeburg County. The company’s commitment expands the scope of international operations within the county, as well as the growing textile industry. Thank you, Pratrivero USA, for your commitment to Orangeburg, and congratulations to our friends and partners in the county and beyond on today’s announcement,” Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam said.

The origins of Pratrivero S.p.A, as it it known today, go way back.

The first official reference to a textile activity by the family as fabric manufacturers is documented in a manuscript of the Municipality of Trivero, Aug. 20, 1663, according to the company's website.

Ajmo Barbero, namesake of the family's ancestors, is recorded on a payment made to the Duke of Savoy and the local feudal lord, made partly in cash and partly using a fabric, "the grey twill," as the object of the payment, according to the company's website.

The company also has a plant in Greenville, as well as two in Italy. The company's Greenville plant specializes in interior filler and exterior covers and borders primarily for mattresses.

The arrival of Pratrivero comes on the heels of Turkish-based mattress company BRN Sleep Products announcing in July 2021 its plans to invest $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

