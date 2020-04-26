INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Industrial park under development in Sandy Run

SANDY RUN -- A 761-acre industrial park is under development in the Sandy Run area.
Columbia-based real estate development firm and investment company Red Rock Developments and NAI Columbia real estate announced in April they are developing the park. Other investors include Calhoun Land Investors and Alliance Consulting Engineering.
The park is located off U.S. Highway 21 on Interstate 26 (Exit 119) near the former Carolina Eastman and now DAK Americas property.
"Even as we deal with the severe but temporary measures related to the coronavirus, Calhoun County looks forward to the great potential of the development in Sandy Run Industrial Park once the virus is no longer a threat," District 3 Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson said. "The future assembly of industry in this park will complement the new Zeus plant, a state-of-the-art facility providing high-paying jobs and significant tax base to Calhoun County."
"The other industries that will locate in Sandy Run Industrial Park in the coming years will provide great jobs for our children and grandchildren while serving to keep our taxes low," Nelson said. "We will soon get beyond the intense pain associated with the virus. Once that occurs, the collective development in Sandy Run Industrial Park will be the centerpiece that leads Calhoun County into its next period of fiscal strength and prosperity for all our residents.”
Zeus Industrial Products currently occupies space in the park with its newly constructed 148,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
The plant is a part of a $76 million expansion announced in February 2018. The facility will result in the creation of 350 new jobs over the next several years.
A groundbreaking for the industrial park is scheduled at a later date upon the slowing of the coronavirus spread.
About 580 of the 761 acres can be developed, according to Calhoun County Administrator and Director of Economic Development John McLauchlin.
About 136 acres are located in Lexington County and 125 acres are located in Calhoun County, McLauchlin said.
"We welcome and are proud to have the Calhoun Land Investors, Red Rock Development, NAI Columbia and Alliance Consulting Engineering invest in and promote the Sandy Run Industrial Park in the County of Calhoun," Calhoun County Administrator and Director of Economic Development John McLauchlin said. "This investment is a testament to our location, skilled workforce and pro-business environment."
The park is touted as allowing for a quick and efficient distribution process for a multitude of manufacturing purposes.
The park has been entirely privately funded.
"We are assisting in the future some with funding," McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin said the park saw some interest before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is fully served on the interstate and it has the Columbia market we can capture from a labor standpoint and livability standpoint," McLauchlin said. "Once the economy gets back going, I think the park will take off."
The park has access to all utilities and I-77 and I-20.
Red Rock Developments is the developer of build-to-suit and speculative buildings and plans to complete over 5.9 million square feet of Class-A Industrial space in the park. Class A industrial space represents the newest and highest quality buildings and infrastructure.
“The park is near the Charleston port, Volvo’s new manufacturing facility in the Lowcountry and BMW in the Upstate," Red Rock Developments’ CEO Bill Smith said. "The location, coupled with the excellent highway system of the Midlands, makes this an excellent option for companies looking to locate in a Class-A industrial park within the great labor shed of South Carolina."
"On behalf of our investors, strategic partners and service providers, we want to thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and both Calhoun and Lexington counties, for their partnership, and we look forward to making Sandy Run Industrial Park the preeminent location for industrial tenants for years to come," Smith said.
"NAI Columbia is proud to partner with Red Rock Developments to market sites for sale and lease in Sandy Run Industrial Park," said Jonathan Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman. "We are fully vested and confident that Sandy Run Industrial Park is the best location as a Class-A industrial park to serve Columbia and the Midlands market."
“The Sandy Run Industrial Park is the result of the cooperation between regional governmental relationships and private partnerships,” Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said. “We look forward to having Calhoun County as a strategic partner, and we celebrate knowing that this park will have the benefits of creating jobs and adding tax base for both of our communities.”
Red Rock Developments is a privately held real estate development and investment company.
Its competency is in the industrial/distribution sector within select, strategic markets located predominantly east of the Mississippi River.
Red Rock has developed over 18 million square feet of Class-A industrial space and continues to grow its platform.
Red Rock’s areas of expertise include build-to-suit/lease, speculative development and industrial park/land development.
The company has industrial projects located in Central Florida; Atlanta; Columbia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Richmond, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee.
NAI Columbia, a full-service commercial real estate firm, officially launched on Jan. 1, 2019.
The new company is a partnership with NAI Earle Furman (Greenville) and eight local principals, all of whom were senior brokers with NAI Avant, which has served the Midlands market for over 50 years.
As the Metropolitan Columbia representative of NAI Global, NAI Columbia is affiliated with more than 375 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with more than 6,000 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.15 billion square feet of property and facilities.
