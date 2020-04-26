INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Industrial park under development in Sandy Run

"We are assisting in the future some with funding," McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin said the park saw some interest before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is fully served on the interstate and it has the Columbia market we can capture from a labor standpoint and livability standpoint," McLauchlin said. "Once the economy gets back going, I think the park will take off."

The park has access to all utilities and I-77 and I-20.

Red Rock Developments is the developer of build-to-suit and speculative buildings and plans to complete over 5.9 million square feet of Class-A Industrial space in the park. Class A industrial space represents the newest and highest quality buildings and infrastructure.

“The park is near the Charleston port, Volvo’s new manufacturing facility in the Lowcountry and BMW in the Upstate," Red Rock Developments’ CEO Bill Smith said. "The location, coupled with the excellent highway system of the Midlands, makes this an excellent option for companies looking to locate in a Class-A industrial park within the great labor shed of South Carolina."