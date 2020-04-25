INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Faith for our economy during a very difficult time

Recent months also brought expansions of some of our great existing companies: Okonite, Dempsey Wood Products, Husqvarna, Zeus, Allied Air and QMSC, which announced its U.S. operational headquarters. Construction permits for Orangeburg County hit a record high with 2,560 issued. This represented the second year in a row of record-level permitting in the county.

We also flipped the switch on the largest solar farm in the state in 2019, and we’ve earned the nickname “Solar Capital of South Carolina.” In the past three years, we’ve seen growth in the energy industry that’s exceeded $600 million. Clearly, we have positioned ourselves to answer the call of green energy for future generations.

As much as we’re impressed with new companies, seeing our existing industry succeed is perhaps our greatest achievement as a community. It was very rewarding in 2019 to see many existing companies flourish and we thank those investors.

In the face of recent events, I believe considering the prosperity we were seeing before March can offer us hope. It also provides a foundation for our future.