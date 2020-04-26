INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Calhoun, Bamberg industries show value amid COVID-19

Calhoun and Bamberg counties might be among the smallest counties in the state but they carry a big economic punch.
Calhoun County boasts globally recognized businesses such as Starbucks, one of only a half dozen roasting plants worldwide, and Devro Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of edible casings.
Agriculture has been a key component in Calhoun County's economy as well through the years.
The county's location between the state capital of Columbia and the Port of Charleston, as well as the ease of interstate travel, make it a competitor when attracting big business.
Bamberg County also carries a big stick when it comes to manufacturers.
Worldwide companies as diverse as Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies and UTC Aerospace have located manufacturing operations in the county.
In addition, Bamberg County is home to many small manufacturers in the forest products, agribusiness and other manufacturing sectors.
Both counties are a testament to the importance of manufacturing within their respective borders.
Calhoun County
Industry is a driver of the county's economic machine and continues to be an important part of Calhoun County even through the challenges of COVID-19.
"COVID-19 has impacted the manufactures primarily in the slowdown of the distribution of raw materials and final products in the logistics chain, though there have not been any known layoffs of furloughs through the middle of April," Calhoun County Development Commission Executive Director Pat Black said. "The virus seems to be disrupting manufacturing and global value chains, which directly affects and has consequences for businesses, consumers and the global economy.
"Manufacturers are having to try to protect their employees, ensure supply and mitigate the financial impact," Black said.
Despite its offices being closed, the Central South Carolina Alliance team remains available to answer questions and to assist their regional businesses, allies, and members, Black said.
"Additionally they are getting ready to launch a centralized resource center on their website, and continue to use their social media channels to highlight local companies stepping up during the crisis, as well as to share resources," Black said.
Despite the challenges, Black said he is optimistic about post-COVID-19.
"Hopefully there will be pent-up demand for services and products, which will get the economy back quicker," he said.
The quicker the better for Calhoun County as manufacturing employs a large sector of the county's population.
"Manufacturing and industry are the tax base for the county," Black said.
He noted approximately 17.4% of the county's workforce is employed in manufacturing and some of the county’s largest employers are manufacturers.
"Additionally, the food and beverage manufacturing industry is 8.9 times more concentrated in Calhoun County than the national average," Black said.
The county has had about five new prospect visits from May 2019 through April 2020.
"There were multiple visits within those five prospects," Black said.
Calhoun County has had one identified “confidential” win during this time frame, with an initial investment of approximately $4 million and a phased projected investment of $19 million. The company requested to maintain unnamed for now, Black said.
The company said it would create about five new positions.
Black said Calhoun County is attractive due to its proximity to the Columbia market, its educated labor force and its training programs through ReadySC and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
He also cited:
- Access to Interstate 26.
- Fully served infrastructure with utilities, rail and transportation.
- Small-town charm in a rural setting with big-city amenities.
- Low cost of doing business, taxes and affordable labor.
The Central South Carolina Alliance, which recruits economic development, consists of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties, and the City of Orangeburg.
According to the CSCA, the county's major employers are:
- DAK Americas LLC, plastics and resins, 430 employees.
- Devro Inc., edible casing for meat packaging, 300.
- Zeus Industrial Products Inc., high-performance polymer tubing for aerospace, automotive, medical and other industries, 175.
- Starbucks Roasting Plant, roasts and distributes coffee, 101.
- Alaglass Pools, fiberglass pool construction, 100.
Agriculture also remains important to Calhoun County and beyond as it is one of the largest industries in the county and the state.
The county has also identified opportunity zones that can contribute to attracting economic development opportunities to areas that need them the most.
The federal opportunity zone program provides tax incentives to encourage long-term, private investment in low-income communities.
Workforce development is also front and center in economic development as the demand for skilled labor increases.
Industrial announcements made in the county in the past year include:
- Ground was broken on the 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange.
The certified site has received all the necessary environmental assessments. About 80 acres have been cleared, grubbed and graded. Another 20 acres of the property have been thinned.
A 45-acre pad site has been finished. It can accommodate up to 2 million square feet of industry.
The property has mainline Norfolk Southern rail access and is located along Interstate 26.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will provide water, gas and sewer to the property. The site's electric service is provided directly by Tri-County Electric Cooperative.
The infrastructure -- water, gas and sewer -- is under construction with the hopes of having it completed by late summer or early fall.
- The S.C. Department of Transportation announced in March 2020 its plans to widen Interstate 26 in Calhoun and Lexington counties.
The department is planning to amend the 2017-22 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to include the project’s preliminary engineering and right-of-way phases.
The project is part of its Rural Interstate Freight Network Mobility Improvement Program, which targets rural sections of the interstate system that are critical to the movement of freight across South Carolina.
The project entails widening I-26 from the Old Sandy Run Road Exit 125 to Burke Road at Exit 139.
- Columbia-based real estate development firm and investment company Red Rock Developments along with Columbia-based real estate firm NAI Columbia announced April 15 the development of an industrial park in the Sandy Run area.
The Sandy Run Industrial Park, at approximately 761 acres, is located off U.S. Highway 21 on Interstate 26 (Exit 119). The park has access to all utilities and Interstates 77 and 20.
The park is touted as allowing a quick and efficient distribution process for a multitude of manufacturing purposes.
Red Rock Developments is the developer of build-to-suit and speculative buildings. The company plans to complete over 5.9 million square feet of Class-A Industrial space in the park. Class A industrial space represents the newest and highest quality buildings and infrastructure.
- A mass grading project of 30 acres across from Starbucks at the Calhoun I-26 Industrial Park is also underway.
The grading will provide a pad-ready site once it is complete by the beginning of summer.
Calhoun County has annually held an industry appreciation golf tournament but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus emergency.
Bamberg County
Manufacturers in Bamberg County have stepped up to the plate in support of the COVID-19 response.
Bamberg's Phoenix Specialty, a manufacturer of custom specialty parts to original-equipment manufacturers, has increased its production for parts used in ventilators.
Steve Cornforth, sales manager at Bamberg's Phoenix Specialty, said the company has had four different orders come in requesting about 2 million to 2-1/2 million parts of washers and gaskets for ventilator construction.
Cornforth said he could not release the names of customers due to non-disclosure agreements but said the parts are going to other industrial manufacturers like automotive sectors that have stepped up to assist with the fight against COVID-19.
"We are proud our name is out there and we can respond to the needs of our state and our country," Cornforth said.
Cornforth said the company, which is a short run metal stamper for specialty parts, has not had to retool its operations to handle the requests.
"It is just normal business," he said. "We have tried to expedite these (orders) through our factory to help as much as we can," he said.
Bamberg County industries, which are a part of the Southern Carolina Economic Development Alliance, have also benefited from membership in the SCA in facilitating the COVID-19 response.
"SouthernCarolina Alliance has worked with the S.C. Manufacturing Alliance and the S.C. Department of Commerce to connect them with companies that have the capability to manufacture COVID-19 products," SCA Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell said. "SCA has been making contact with our existing industries to help in any way that we can, from disseminating information from state and federal agencies, assisting with PPPs (Payment Protection Program) and connecting them to resources, to helping new companies move forward," Maxwell said.
Maxwell praised local manufacturers for taking the necessary steps to protect their employees while still conducting operations. No Bamberg County industries have completely shut down plant operations due to COVID-19.
"Our local industries have made adjustments to try to continue manufacturing during this critical time and have put the health of their employees and customers first," she said.
Bamberg County, which is a part of the Southern Carolina Alliance, typically honors industries quarterly. But industry appreciation activities for the spring have been postponed due to the virus and related restrictions. All celebratory events are postponed until the fall.
The SCA has also paused its internal branding campaign until the crisis has subsided. The agency has followed the lead of the Department of Commerce in not making economic development announcements until after the crisis.
The SCA also includes Hampton, Barnwell, Allendale, Colleton and Jasper counties.
According to the SCA, major employers in Bamberg County include:
- Phoenix Specialty, washers, shims and stampings, 122 employees.
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (Tobul Accumulators), accumulators, 115.
- Pegasus Home Fashions, home fashions, 113.
- Collins Aerospace, heating nozzles, 112.
Industries making investment announcements or beginning operations in Bamberg County in the past year include:
- Piggly Wiggly announced in October it was opening a store in Bamberg.
The store at 3386 Railroad Ave. was remodeled and officially opened in February. The grocery store is in the former home of Bi-Lo, which closed in 2018.
The Piggly Wiggly employs about 60.
- Augusta-based investment company The Vireo Group also purchased the entire Heritage Shopping Center property with the intention of investing more than $2 million to upgrade the location.
The property has been upgraded and modernized, with more lighting added to create a safe environment.
The property was also pressure washed and repainted, and the signs will be upgraded.
- Olar-based Innovative Poultry Products, a manufacturer and distributor of equipment that assists poultry farmers, announced its plans in November to expand the company’s current operations in Bamberg County.
The $505,000 investment is expected to create 10 new jobs.
The expansion allowed the company to bring previously outsourced production in-house and increase space for new equipment.
- New Jersey maker of bedding and home products Pegasus Home Fashions announced Nov. 12 it was investing $1.1 million and bringing in 113 new jobs to Bamberg County.
It is the company's first manufacturing and distribution operation in the Southeast.
The family-owned company located its operations in the former Masonite facility at 1349 Locust Ave. in Denmark.
The company produces and distributes bed pillows, memory foam, bedspreads, blankets, sheet sets, pet beds and more.
- Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing announced in December it has added 16 permanent jobs and invested over $600,000 at its manufacturing facility in Bamberg.
The company invested in equipment and created new jobs to meet the demands of its growing business in 2020.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
