INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Calhoun, Bamberg industries show value amid COVID-19

Bamberg County

Manufacturers in Bamberg County have stepped up to the plate in support of the COVID-19 response.

Bamberg's Phoenix Specialty, a manufacturer of custom specialty parts to original-equipment manufacturers, has increased its production for parts used in ventilators.

Steve Cornforth, sales manager at Bamberg's Phoenix Specialty, said the company has had four different orders come in requesting about 2 million to 2-1/2 million parts of washers and gaskets for ventilator construction.

Cornforth said he could not release the names of customers due to non-disclosure agreements but said the parts are going to other industrial manufacturers like automotive sectors that have stepped up to assist with the fight against COVID-19.

"We are proud our name is out there and we can respond to the needs of our state and our country," Cornforth said.

Cornforth said the company, which is a short run metal stamper for specialty parts, has not had to retool its operations to handle the requests.

"It is just normal business," he said. "We have tried to expedite these (orders) through our factory to help as much as we can," he said.