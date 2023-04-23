Innovative Poultry Products, a manufacturer of poultry farming equipment, announced plans April 5 to expand its operations in Bamberg County.

The company’s $2.86 million investment will create 30 new jobs over the next five years.

“We at Innovative Poultry Products are looking forward to bringing this new plant online here in Bamberg County. It is a special opportunity to be able to build a state-of-the-art agricultural manufacturing facility in one of the most rural areas of South Carolina,” Innovative Poultry Products President Chad Brubaker said in a release.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our country's farming communities from our own local community,” he said.

Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides tools to help poultry farmers work more efficiently.

Innovative Poultry Products plans to build a new facility, including offices, to manufacture machines for the poultry industry.

The new facility, located with its existing operations at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar, will allow the company to produce poultry equipment in-house that previously has been outsourced.

The expansion is expected to be complete by February 2024.

“South Carolina has a large portfolio of leading manufacturing companies, and we are proud that we have added Innovative Poultry Products to that roster. We congratulate Innovative Poultry Products on their investment that will continue the growth of our dynamic manufacturing industry,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said.

S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said, “This expansion shows that South Carolina offers a great business environment for agribusinesses to prosper and grow.

“We’re proud of the way Innovative Poultry Products serves farmers in South Carolina and beyond and look forward to supporting them.”