INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Ag census shows changes on T&D Region farms

T&D Region farmers got older, their farms got bigger and more women joined their ranks between 2012 and 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 Census of Agriculture released in 2019.
Both Calhoun and Bamberg counties saw an increase in the number of farms, while Orangeburg County saw a decrease during the same time period.
The census indicates more acres were dedicated to corn and peanuts in 2017.
Soybeans also grew across the T&D Region. Fewer farms are planting wheat, but the acreage has increased.
The number of hog producers has remained relatively steady within The T&D Region, while the hog inventory has been greatly reduced.
The number of cattle and calve operations has increased. The number of chicken farmers has also increased, though the number of chickens per farm has decreased.
The Census of Agriculture, taken once every five years, looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics and production practices.
Age and gender
The average age for a farmer in Orangeburg County increased from 56.9 years old in 2012 to 61.6 in 2017.
Calhoun County farmers’ average age increased from 59 years in the 2012 census to 60.5 in the 2017 census.
According to the census, the number of farmers in Calhoun County under the age of 35 increased to 106 in 2017. The number was 78 in 2012.
Bamberg County actually saw its farmers get a little bit younger, but not by much. The average age of a Bamberg County farmer in 2012 was 59.4 years while the average age in 2017 was 59.1.
The number of women who are serving as farm producers or growers has grown from 271 in 2012 to 797 in 2017 in the three counties.
The number of men in farming has also increased from 1,512 in 2012 to 1,895 in 2017.
Farm size
The average farm in The T&D Region increased in size.
In Orangeburg County, the average farm size was 300 acres in 2017. The average farm was 268 acres in 2012.
In Calhoun County, farm size increased to 310 acres in 2017 compared to 287 acres in 2012.
Bamberg County actually saw its average farm size decrease to 289 acres in the 2017 census. The average farm was 294 acres in 2012.
A decrease in net profits per acre also has required an increase in acres to maintain the desired standard of living.
Increasing farm sizes can also be attributed to older farmers retiring with their acres being picked up by neighboring farms, Davis said.
In addition to getting larger, there were more farms in Calhoun and Bamberg counties compared to 2012.
Calhoun County saw the number of farms increase from 412 farms in 2012 to 480 farms in 2017.
Bamberg County saw the number of farms increase from 315 in 2012 to 355 in 2017.
Ten years ago, a farm had to have sales of $10,000 or more a year to be considered a farm. In 2014, this standard changed with the introduction of a farm sales tax exemption allowance for a farm that generates $1,000 or more in sales in one year out of three and is at least 10 acres in size.
Orangeburg County saw the number of farms decline. In 2012, the census reported 1,056 farms. The 2017 census reported 978 farms.
Farms by commodity
The census also revealed a change in what local farmers are growing.
The data from the census was taken at a time when corn and soybean prices were better. Also, the last farm bill had a provision that helped increase the number of acres in peanuts.
Cotton prices in 2017 were down, making it less attractive.
Soybeans have not been a big player in Calhoun County in recent years.
Corn
There are more corn farmers -- with the exception of Bamberg County -- and more acres being put into corn across the entire region.
The number of farms growing corn increased in Orangeburg County to 213 farms in 2017, up from 198 in 2012.
In Calhoun County, corn farms also increased to 65 farms in 2017 compared to 54 in 2012.
Bamberg County actually saw the number of corn farms decrease to 52 in 2017 from 63 in 2012.
Corn acreage increased.
In Orangeburg County, about 37,577 acres of corn were grown in 2017 compared to 30,540 in the 2012.
Bamberg County saw its corn acreage increase from 4,095 in 2012 to 6,046 in 2017.
Calhoun County's corn acreage almost doubled to 12,092 in 2017 compared to 6,515 acres planted countywide in 2012.
Cotton
In Orangeburg County, there were 92 farms growing cotton in the 2017 census, compared to 119 farms growing cotton in 2012.
Cotton acreage also fell in the county from 42,669 in 2012 to 33,582 in 2017.
Calhoun County saw the number of cotton farms decrease to 68 in the 2017 census, compared to 72 in 2012. The number of acres went down slightly in the county from 29,855 in 2012 to 28,785 acres in 2017.
Bamberg County's cotton farms declined from 39 in 2012 to 13 in 2017. The number of acres of cotton in Bamberg County also decreased from 9,773 in 2012 to 8,539 in 2017.
Peanuts
Peanut farms in Orangeburg County increased from 89 in 2012 to 100 in 2017. The number of acres increased to 24,109 acres in 2017, compared to 19,015 in 2012.
Peanuts in Calhoun County remained relatively steady.
The number of peanut farms in the county increased from 53 in 2012 to 55 in 2017. The number of acres also increased from 13,126 in 2012 to 17,001 in 2017.
Bamberg County saw the number of peanut farms decrease from 28 in 2012 to 21 in 2017. Peanut acreage increased slightly in Bamberg County from 4,486 in 2012 to 4,898 acres in 2017.
Soybeans
About 127 farms in Orangeburg County grew soybeans in 2017, compared to 105 in 2012. The crop's acreage increased from 18,553 in 2012 to 21,810 acres.
Bamberg County saw about 45 farms growing soybeans in 2017, compared to 32 five years before. The number of acres dedicated to soybeans increased from 2,187 in 2012 to 8,014 acres in 2017.
In Calhoun County, the number of soybean farms actually decreased from 18 in 2012 to 15 in 2017. The acreage increased from 2,226 acres in 2012 to 3,443 in 2017.
Wheat
About 15 farms in Orangeburg County grew wheat in 2017, compared to 63 in 2012. The number of acres of wheat increased from 791 in 2012 to 3,903 in 2017.
Calhoun County also saw a decline in farms planting wheat from 10 in 2012 to 7 in 2017. The acreage increased from 791 in 2012 to 1,209 in 2017.
Bamberg County saw the number of farms growing wheat decline from 21 in 2012 to three in 2017. The acreage declined from 1,080 acres in 2012 to 244 acres in 2017.
Cattle and calves
In Orangeburg County, the number of cattle and calve farms increased from 197 farms in 2012 to 220 farms in 2017.
The number of cattle and calves also increased from 11,768 in 2012 to 12,670 in 2017.
In Calhoun County, the number of cattle and calve farms grew from 81 in 2012 to 101 in 2017. The number of cattle and calves also grew from 2,291 in 2012 to 3,552 in 2017.
Bamberg County also saw an increase in the number of cattle and calve farms from 55 in 2012 to 78 in 2017. The county, however, saw the number of cattle and calves decrease from 6,919 in 2012 to 5,859 in 2017.
Broiler farms
There were 59 broiler chicken farms in Orangeburg County in 2017, compared to 57 in 2012. The number of broiler chickens decreased in the county from 4,354,176 in 2012 to 4,129,552 in 2017.
Calhoun County saw the number of chicken farms increase from six in 2012 to nine in 2017. The number of chickens produced decreased from 1,093,600 in 2012 to 925,000 in 2017.
In Bamberg County, chicken farms were a rarity, with about five farms in 2017 compared to four in 2012.
The number of broiler chickens in the county was 350,200 in 2017. The 2012 numbers were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual farms.
Hogs
The number of hog farms in Orangeburg County remained steady at 48. Those farms had 3,487 hogs in 2017 compared to 24,681 five years before.
In Calhoun County, the number of hog farms decreased from 31 in 2012 to 18 in 2017. The number of hogs in the county fell from 16,963 in 2012 to 3,206 in 2017.
In Bamberg County, the number of hog farms increased from 10 in 2012 to 13 in 2017. The number of hogs declined from 562 in 2012 to 489 in 2017.
The census report is available on the NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov.
