INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Ag census shows changes on T&D Region farms

Wheat

About 15 farms in Orangeburg County grew wheat in 2017, compared to 63 in 2012. The number of acres of wheat increased from 791 in 2012 to 3,903 in 2017.

Calhoun County also saw a decline in farms planting wheat from 10 in 2012 to 7 in 2017. The acreage increased from 791 in 2012 to 1,209 in 2017.

Bamberg County saw the number of farms growing wheat decline from 21 in 2012 to three in 2017. The acreage declined from 1,080 acres in 2012 to 244 acres in 2017.

Cattle and calves

In Orangeburg County, the number of cattle and calve farms increased from 197 farms in 2012 to 220 farms in 2017.

The number of cattle and calves also increased from 11,768 in 2012 to 12,670 in 2017.

In Calhoun County, the number of cattle and calve farms grew from 81 in 2012 to 101 in 2017. The number of cattle and calves also grew from 2,291 in 2012 to 3,552 in 2017.

Bamberg County also saw an increase in the number of cattle and calve farms from 55 in 2012 to 78 in 2017. The county, however, saw the number of cattle and calves decrease from 6,919 in 2012 to 5,859 in 2017.

Broiler farms