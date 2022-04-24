INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 7-Eleven building travel center

Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc. is building a travel truck stop on U.S. 301 near Interstate 26 in Orangeburg.

The company broke ground on the $6.7 million, 6,600-square-foot travel center in May 2021 The travel center will bring about 29 new jobs.

The travel center will be located on about five acres on the east side of Interstate 26, across from the Day's Inn and the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters.

The address of the new center will be 3417 Five Chop Road.

The center will include about eight gas pumps as well as a convenience store.

The project is expected to be complete by July 2022.

It is going to be the first 7-Eleven in The T&D Region.

Orangeburg County Council gave third and final reading to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for the project at its July 19, 2021, meeting. The project was formerly identified by the code name Project Shamrock.

The site's proximity to Interstates 26 and 95 were the main attraction. About 33,000 cars travel on U.S. 301 daily.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.

The company operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven brands include Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp. The company has expanded into sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.

There are several 7-Elevens throughout the state. There are two located in the Columbia area, one in Irmo, four in Lexington and one in Gaston, according to the company's website.

The travel center would be the latest development in the area in recent years.

Earlier in 2021, QuikTrip Corporation cut the ribbon on a new $7 million travel center located near the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park at the interchange.

The interchange also has a Love's Travel Stop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.