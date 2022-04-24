INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2022: Agribusiness vital to region economy

The T&D Region counties of Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg continue to be state leaders in agribusiness.

While much has changed on the farm since the last U.S. Department of Agriculture's Census of Agriculture in 2017, that most recent census shows just how big agriculture is as a local industry. A new census is due in 2022.

Orangeburg County

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Orangeburg County is home to 978 farms consisting of about 293,790 acres. The average size of a farm is 300 acres.

These numbers are down from the 2012 census of 1,056 farms but up in the average farm size. The 2012 census reported an average farm size of 268 acres.

The 2017 numbers bucked a decade-long trend of smaller farm sizes.

Overall, Orangeburg County ranked second in South Carolina in total market value of crops and livestock and poultry sold at $213.9 million in the 2017 census.

The county has a total of 726 cropland farms consisting of about 165,516 acres.

Orangeburg County ranked first in the state in market value of crops sold at $107.2 million.

The county ranked first in the state for the most cotton sold at $22.2 million and first in total sales of other crops and hay at $22.3 million.

The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are corn, cotton, peanuts and soybeans.

Calhoun County

According to 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Calhoun County is home to 480 farms consisting of about 148,718 acres. The average farm size is 310 acres.

The number of farms has increased from 412 in 2012 and the average farm size has also increased from 287 acres.

Overall, Calhoun County ranked 16th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $80.8 million.

The county has a total of 309 cropland farms totaling 79,945 acres.

Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in the market value of crops sold at $59 million, according to the 2017 USDA Census.

The county ranked second in cotton sold at $18.7 million and second in other crops and hay at $16.2 million.

The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans.

Bamberg County

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Bamberg County is home to 355 farms consisting of about 102,591 acres. The average size of a farm is 289 acres.

The county has a total of 252 cropland farms consisting of about 53,499 acres.

Agriculture remains a huge part of Bamberg County’s economy," Wallace said.

Overall, Bamberg County ranked 25th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $36.9 million, according to the 2017 census. The county ranked 17th in the market value of crops sold at $22.9 million.

The county ranked sixth in melons, vegetables, sweet potatoes and potato sales at $4.8 million. The county ranked eighth in other crop and hay sales at $4.9 million.

The county ranked 12th in cotton sold at $4.5 million.

