INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2022: Agribusiness vital to region economy

Farm Census

This Calhoun County image is from a drone operated by Crop Companions Inc.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The T&D Region counties of Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg continue to be state leaders in agribusiness.

While much has changed on the farm since the last U.S. Department of Agriculture's Census of Agriculture in 2017, that most recent census shows just how big agriculture is as a local industry. A new census is due in 2022.

Orangeburg County

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Orangeburg County is home to 978 farms consisting of about 293,790 acres. The average size of a farm is 300 acres.

These numbers are down from the 2012 census of 1,056 farms but up in the average farm size. The 2012 census reported an average farm size of 268 acres.

The 2017 numbers bucked a decade-long trend of smaller farm sizes.

Overall, Orangeburg County ranked second in South Carolina in total market value of crops and livestock and poultry sold at $213.9 million in the 2017 census.

The county has a total of 726 cropland farms consisting of about 165,516 acres.

Orangeburg County ranked first in the state in market value of crops sold at $107.2 million.

The county ranked first in the state for the most cotton sold at $22.2 million and first in total sales of other crops and hay at $22.3 million.

The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are corn, cotton, peanuts and soybeans.

Calhoun County

According to 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Calhoun County is home to 480 farms consisting of about 148,718 acres. The average farm size is 310 acres.

The number of farms has increased from 412 in 2012 and the average farm size has also increased from 287 acres.

Overall, Calhoun County ranked 16th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $80.8 million.

The county has a total of 309 cropland farms totaling 79,945 acres.

Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in the market value of crops sold at $59 million, according to the 2017 USDA Census.

The county ranked second in cotton sold at $18.7 million and second in other crops and hay at $16.2 million.

The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans.

Bamberg County

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Bamberg County is home to 355 farms consisting of about 102,591 acres. The average size of a farm is 289 acres.

The county has a total of 252 cropland farms consisting of about 53,499 acres.

Agriculture remains a huge part of Bamberg County’s economy," Wallace said.

Overall, Bamberg County ranked 25th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $36.9 million, according to the 2017 census. The county ranked 17th in the market value of crops sold at $22.9 million.

The county ranked sixth in melons, vegetables, sweet potatoes and potato sales at $4.8 million. The county ranked eighth in other crop and hay sales at $4.9 million.

The county ranked 12th in cotton sold at $4.5 million.

Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.

USDA Agriculture Census

Orangeburg County

Farms

2012: 1,056

2017: 978

Land in farms

2012: 283,128 acres

2017: 293,790 acres

Average size of farm

2012: 268 acres

2017: 300 acres

Market value of average farm’s land and buildings

2012: $677,764

2017: $906,458

Market value of average farm’s machinery and equipment

2012: $124,560

2017: $139,771

Total cropland

2012: 768 farms, 152,908 acres

2017: 726 farms, 165,516 acres

Irrigated land

2012: 25,374 acres

2017: 37,971 acres

Market value of agricultural products sold

2012: $231,543,000

2017: $213,913,000

Market value crops, including nursery and greenhouse

2012: $124,644,000

2017: $107,201,000

Market value livestock, poultry and their products

2012: $106,899,000

2017: $106,711,000

Calhoun County

Farms

2012: 412

2017: 480

Land in farms

2012: 118,382 acres

2017: 148,718 acres

Average size of farm

2012:  287 acres

2017: 310 acres

Market value of average farm’s land and buildings

2012: $802,780

2017: $945,231

Market value of average farm’s machinery and equipment

2012: $154,305

2017: $152,649

Total cropland

2012: 302 farms, 64,484 acres

2017: 309 farms, 79,945 acres

Irrigated land

2012: 14,936 acres

2017: 24,509 acres

Market value of agricultural products sold

2012: $79,662,000

2017: $80,798,000

Market value crops, including nursery and greenhouse

2012: $55,439,000

2017: $59,013,000

Market value livestock, poultry and their products

2012: $24,223,000

2017: $21,785,000

Bamberg County

Farms

2012: 315

2017: 355

Land in farms

2012: 92,524 acres

2017: 102,591 acres

Average size of farm

2012: 294 acres

2017: 289 acres

Market value of average farm’s land and buildings

2012: $650,461

2017: $847,270

Market value of average farm’s machinery and equipment

2012: $93,587

2017: $106,214

Total cropland

2012: 238 farms, 36,568 acres

2017: 252 farms, 53,499 acres

Irrigated land

2012: 7,428 acres

2017: 9,373 acres

Market value of agricultural products sold

2012: $37,229,000

2017: $36,937,000

Market value crops, including nursery and greenhouse crops

2012: $26,008,000

2017: $22,926,000

Market value livestock, poultry and their products

2012: $11,221,000

2017: $14,011,000

