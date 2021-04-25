INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Western industrial park adds pad

NEESES -- Twelve years ago, Orangeburg County officials unveiled plans to develop an industrial park in the western part of the county.

A 230-acre former sorghum farm located northwest of Neeses and adjacent to S.C. 389 and U.S. 321 was chosen from among 10 sites. It was picked because of its frontage to S.C. 389, its rail access and the heavy car and truck traffic that uses the route from Charleston to Atlanta.

Eight years ago, the county’s Department of Public Works cleared land for roads at the property. The road work was paid for with money from the county’s capital projects sales tax.

In July, Orangeburg County took another step forward in its development of the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. Orangeburg County Council gave Wiley Easton Construction the go-ahead to build a concrete pad at the site to help entice investment.

"It is more speculative in nature," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "We are getting the park ready for a tenant."

Robinson said there is no specific tenant in mind.