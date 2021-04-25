INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021 Israeli firm investing $28.1 million in Orangeburg County; fish farming facility to create 82 new jobs

An Israeli fish-farming company announced plans in October 2020 to invest more than $28.1 million to establish its flagship U.S. operations in Orangeburg County.

Pure Blue Fish’s investment will create 82 new jobs.

“All of us at Pure Blue Fish appreciate the time, effort and interest that the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Power Team, Tri-County Cooperative and the Orangeburg County Development Commission offered to assist us at this location," Pure Blue Fish U.S. founder and Chief Executive Officer Nimrod Litvak said.

"We are looking forward to a long working relationship,” he said.

Founded in 2016 in Israel and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Pure Blue Fish grows yellowtail fish using recirculating aquaculture systems with zero water discharge technology, which reduces water costs and pollution.

The company will build a new facility at the John W. Matthews Industrial Park on Five Chop Road near U.S. 176, according to Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson.

The facility will be between 50,000 square feet and 100,000 square feet. It will be located on 30 acres in the park.