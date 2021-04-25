INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Industries serve as 'backbone' for Calhoun, Bamberg economies

Industry in the county stepped up to the plate despite COVID challenges.

Prior to the pandemic, the county's unemployment rate was at the lowest rate it had been in almost 20 years: 4.4% in April 2019 and at 4.6% at the end of the year. (The lowest prior to that was 3.7% in October 2000.)

The annual unemployment rate for the county had been declining every year since 2012 until the pandemic hit.

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic in 2020, employment rates began to climb in Bamberg County and throughout the country," Maxwell said. "Bamberg County was not hit as hard as some counties in South Carolina, such as Horry and Beaufort, which depend so much on retail and hospitality."

Maxwell noted the county's largest employers represent a diverse array of manufacturing, education, health care and other services, helping to stabilize the impact of COVID on the county.

No Bamberg County industries completely shut down plant operations due to COVID-19.

Maxwell said industries in Bamberg County have a significant impact on the local economy.