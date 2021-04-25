INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: High-tech farming bringing 1,500 jobs

COLUMBIA – A 1,000-acre agribusiness cluster in Hampton County will employ 1,547 people in growing, packing and shipping tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other fresh produce – using a cutting-edge approach called Controlled Environment Agriculture.

The $314 million Agriculture Technology Campus is a joint venture encompassing multiple greenhouses and hoop-houses, a 150,000-square-foot distribution center, and a large co-packer centrally located within the cluster, which is situated near I-95.

The project at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in Early Branch was announced with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue joining Gov. Henry McMaster and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers at the site.

The project brings together several powerhouse agribusinesses – Mastronardi, a Canadian company that sells tomatoes under the Sunset label; LiDestri Food and Drink, which will provide processing, packing, shipping and logistical services; and Clear Water Farms, an experienced indoor grower of leafy greens – along with GEM Opportunity Zone Fund.

Controlled Environment Agriculture is a technology-based approach to indoor farming that allows growers to minimize space and conserve water while controlling for factors like weather.