INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: DPU building operations center

Construction got underway on the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ new $15 million operations center in June 2020.
The 63,475-square-foot center includes two buildings located on a 24-acre site at 350 Sprinkle Ave.
"The one we are using now has been in operation since 1968 when DPU was about 30% of the size it is now," DPU spokesman Randy Etters said. "We have certainly outgrown it. That one is no longer feasible."
The first new building will be a 36,000-square-foot crew facility and the second a 27,475-square-foot metal building for parking and storage.
As 2021 arrived, the facility was substantially complete with some parking lot work and interior work remaining to be done.
The operations center will house all DPU field staff such as linemen, natural gas crews, water crews and wastewater crews.
"Each division’s outside crews have crew quarters that allow them to get their day started with daily briefings," Etters said. "Each one has room to gather in and lockers and restroom facilities."
The new operations center will be at the site of the current operations center.
"We will salvage part of it," Etters said. "The sections we can use for storage will remain. The rest will be removed."
Greenville-based THS Constructors is the project’s contractor. The company was involved in the construction of Claflin University’s new health and wellness complex.
The design-bid team includes MCA Architecture, Dangerfield Engineering, Arrowood & Arrowood, Mechanical Engineering Consulting Associates Inc., and eti Engineering, LLC.