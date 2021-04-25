INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: COVID can't slow down 'exceedingly busy year' in Orangeburg County economic development

Today, the company employs over 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland.

Cox built his own wood-preserving business in Orangeburg in 1953. It grew from five employees and a total weekly payroll of $300 to 14 manufacturing facilities and five distribution yards employing some 400 individuals in 10 states.

Cox died Feb. 11, 2021.

Looking ahead

As the end of April 2021 neared, Robinson said there are pockets impacted by COVID but the "outlook is positive" as the vaccine rollout continues.

He said companies able to do better during the pandemic were related to food service and durable goods. The automotive and aerospace sectors struggled.

"We are bullish they will come out of this hopefully very soon," Robinson said. "We have to get people flying again."

He said aerospace has seen much success over the years but was hit hard by 2020.

In an effort to honor industries, the county is looking at the possibility of an event around September if the pandemic has lessened.