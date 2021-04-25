INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Appreciating industry in South Carolina

Tasked with more than just recruiting industry to the state, the heart of our mission at the South Carolina Department of Commerce is to improve the quality of life for South Carolinians.
It takes all of us working together – Team S.C. – to help create choices and opportunities for people in all corners of this state. To do that, we must boast a variety of industries, featuring companies that provide stimulating, well-paying jobs.
Fortunately, because of our many remarkable existing industry partners, that's exactly what we have in the Palmetto State.
From agribusiness and logistics to manufacturing and innovation, South Carolina is home to many thriving sectors.
In recent years, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth in business recruitment, and we continue to build on that momentum.
In fact, since 2011, Team S.C. has recruited approximately $43 billion in capital investment and more than 154,000 new jobs within our borders.
Even more telling, in 2020 – a year the world grappled with the unknowns and business disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic – South Carolina won 126 economic development projects, accounting for $4 billion in capital investment and more than 11,100 new jobs.
To increase our year-over-year capital investment recruitment – particularly during an unprecedented year – takes a remarkable amount of collaboration from many partners across this state.
In Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, we’re seeing sizable growth.
Since last April, five companies – Allied Air Enterprises, Inc., Brewer Renewables, Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co., Pure Blue Fish and Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. – have announced significant projects in the region.
Collectively, these projects represent more than $158 million in capital investment and the creation of over 185 new jobs.
Of particular note, Brewer Renewable’s $85 million project was one of the state’s largest investments of 2020, and Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc.’s expansion will make the Orangeburg County facility the company’s North American headquarters.
2020 brought challenging circumstances that no one could have anticipated, particularly in the economic development arena.
We faced an economic crisis unlike any other in our lifetimes, with the daunting task of protecting lives while ensuring livelihoods.
I would be remiss if I did not commend our state’s existing industry for stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.
S.C. companies demonstrated an unwavering commitment to not only overcoming the challenges associated with the coronavirus, but doing it with an emphasis on safety.
Our team at S.C. Commerce also worked around the clock during the crisis, serving as the lead agency for one of the components of the state’s reopening task force; helping develop strategies for moving forward; and working with industry to connect companies with the resources needed to address specific concerns.
With vaccinations ramping up across the state and industry’s demonstrated flexibility, the tides are starting to change. We are moving forward, and we are doing it together.
South Carolina has earned a reputation for producing some of the most complex products in the world. And, it’s evident that our existing industries have played a major role in helping us develop our diverse economy.
With their continued partnership, I know our state will remain a location that is ‘Just right’ to live, work and play.
Bobby Hitt is South Carolina secretary of commerce.