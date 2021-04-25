INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Appreciating industry in South Carolina

Tasked with more than just recruiting industry to the state, the heart of our mission at the South Carolina Department of Commerce is to improve the quality of life for South Carolinians.

It takes all of us working together – Team S.C. – to help create choices and opportunities for people in all corners of this state. To do that, we must boast a variety of industries, featuring companies that provide stimulating, well-paying jobs.

Fortunately, because of our many remarkable existing industry partners, that's exactly what we have in the Palmetto State.

From agribusiness and logistics to manufacturing and innovation, South Carolina is home to many thriving sectors.

In recent years, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth in business recruitment, and we continue to build on that momentum.

In fact, since 2011, Team S.C. has recruited approximately $43 billion in capital investment and more than 154,000 new jobs within our borders.

Even more telling, in 2020 – a year the world grappled with the unknowns and business disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic – South Carolina won 126 economic development projects, accounting for $4 billion in capital investment and more than 11,100 new jobs.