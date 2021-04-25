INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Agriculture weathers COVID storm

It is this buying that will drive prices higher. Prices are on track to move to the dollar level and beyond.

Increased demand and improved prices could be a driving factor for peanut plantings. The crop could also see increased competition from corn and cotton as both commodities have seen improved prices.

Peanut contract prices were hovering at about $475 per ton for runner-type peanuts heading into the spring. Farmers would like to see prices at least in the $500-per-ton range if not higher to make a profit.

There could be more soybeans planted as well as peanut acres, though peanuts acreage is expected to be about average.

Soybeans have been hovering in the $14-per-bushel range. Last year they were in the $10.50 range.

Soybean futures are expected to average $13.42 on the 2021 crop, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture market update in early March. Soybean prices will be robust, thanks to China demand.

Weathers said 2021 is going to be a turning point for farm income. He says recently farmers have received a lot of federal payment assistance but he noted the government support payments are not sustainable.