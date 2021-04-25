INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: Agriculture weathers COVID storm

Agriculture, like many industries across the area and state, has had to address challenges and adjust during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many specialty crop farmers and wholesalers modified their business models and plantings last year to adjust to changes in consumer habits – there were a lot more direct-to-consumer sales," South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. "I’ve heard several farmers say they plan to keep selling direct to consumers even as the restaurant business rebounds."
Another positive of the coronavirus pandemic has been the strengthening of the South Carolina Food Hub Network.
"South Carolina now has seven food hubs, including ACE Basin Growers right in Orangeburg," Weathers said. "The network, which the department has supported with some grant funding, helped several food hubs and distributors win federal and local food box contracts in 2020. These programs directed money to South Carolina farmers and fed hungry people – a win-win all around."
2020 -- A year of COVID
COVID-19 hit right around the 2020 planting season.
While many other industries were completely shut down, agriculture kept moving but with some delays in processing due to plant facilities being shut down or processing capacity being reduced because of COVID-infected employees in the facilities.
The shutdowns in China hurt the cotton market.
Grains used for feed also saw a price hit in 2020 when meat-packing plants shut down after employees were infected with the virus. The demand for grain feed was impacted.
The ability to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic came on top of the traditional challenges facing farmers on an annual basis.
The 2020 growing season was decent but challenging for local growers.
A cool, wet spring slowed growth of cotton and peanuts but helped the corn crop. The area generally saw a bumper corn crop. Dryland corn was among the best the area has seen in recent years.
Cotton yields were about average, benefiting from timely rains but also suffering due to a cool, wet spring and late cool, wet conditions.
Dry, hot conditions during midsummer slowed peanut growth and hurt the yield potential of some early planted soybeans.
But timely rains and average temperatures later in the year did help the soybean crop.
There were also delays in harvesting due to wet soils.
Commodity prices in 2020 were sluggish.
Corn prices were hovering around $4 a bushel; cotton between 65 to 70 cents per pound; peanut contract prices were about $450 a ton and soybeans around the $10.50 range.
Looking ahead to 2021
The new year brought with it some uncertainty as to how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact markets, inputs and labor, and how the new federal administration would impact trade and farm programs. Traditional planting concerns related to commodity prices and the weather are also present.
Heading into the spring, farmers were looking at generally attractive commodity prices especially in corn, cotton and soybeans.
Many farmers have tried to lock in profits with the spring high commodity prices.
Corn futures for the 2021 crop are averaging about $5.14 a bushel, which is up from $4.30 that corn averaged in 2020.
The futures prices are just what farmers would like to see in order to make a profit.
While many believe cotton acres will be down due to better corn and soybean prices, if cotton prices continue to be around 80 cents per pound, the crop will prove to be more attractive.
Cotton March futures were breaking about 87 cents per pound, just about where growers would like to see them. May futures were also hovering around 88 cents per pound.
Cotton forecasters say prices will continue to advance because so many futures contracts must be bought so mills can meet their futures market obligations.
It is this buying that will drive prices higher. Prices are on track to move to the dollar level and beyond.
Increased demand and improved prices could be a driving factor for peanut plantings. The crop could also see increased competition from corn and cotton as both commodities have seen improved prices.
Peanut contract prices were hovering at about $475 per ton for runner-type peanuts heading into the spring. Farmers would like to see prices at least in the $500-per-ton range if not higher to make a profit.
There could be more soybeans planted as well as peanut acres, though peanuts acreage is expected to be about average.
Soybeans have been hovering in the $14-per-bushel range. Last year they were in the $10.50 range.
Soybean futures are expected to average $13.42 on the 2021 crop, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture market update in early March. Soybean prices will be robust, thanks to China demand.
Weathers said 2021 is going to be a turning point for farm income. He says recently farmers have received a lot of federal payment assistance but he noted the government support payments are not sustainable.
"In 2020, net farm income was up considerably over the previous year, but 39% of net farm income for 2020 came from Washington," Weathers said. "Farmers don’t want that."
Weathers said the new year will be important for international trade and market recovery.
He said exports to China in 2021 are forecast at a record $27 billion, an increase of $8.5 billion, largely due to strong soybean and corn demand.
"China is expected to once again become the largest U.S. agricultural market, a position it last held in FY 2017," Weathers said.
Weathers said the state's membership in the Southern United States Trade Association, or SUSTA, is helping develop overseas markets for small to medium-sized South Carolina companies.
Weathers also praised the arrival of a $314 million Agriculture Technology Campus coming to Hampton County.
He said the announcement is a boost when it comes to trade as well as economic development.
He also noted the state's Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) in three years has awarded nearly half a million dollars to 35 entrepreneurs, helping these entrepreneurs secure more than $1 million in grant funding, and providing intensive training to 60 businesses.
While commodity prices are up, farmers in 2021 are also facing rising equipment and fertilizer costs due to the supply issues surrounding COVID-19 and international trade markets.
Fruits and vegetables
While row crop farmers did not expect to see too many negative labor impacts of COVID, vegetable farmers were concerned about having labor for planting and harvest due to concerns by some about the virus. The vaccine rollout was being counted upon to lessen this possibility.
Despite the challenges, there are plans to grow fruits and vegetables in the region in 2021.
Watermelon markets are expected to continue to remain bullish in both prices and yields with expectations acreage could increase.
Cantaloupe demand has fallen though acreage is expected to remain the same in The T&D Region.
Cucumbers and squash plantings are expected to be stable from 2020 as well as sweet potatoes, greens and sweet corn.
There was expected to be slight increase in strawberry plantings due to a strong market and blueberries are expected t remain stable due to establishment costs.
Peaches also experienced a late-season freeze shortly before Easter. There is expected to be some loss, though how much will take some time to determine as damage can take a while to reveal itself. State peach experts believe the freeze did not do extensive damage.
Hemp has not caught on locally as growers have generally had trouble finding reputable buyers and processors to work with.
Livestock, poultry
On the livestock front, producers across The T&D Region are generally optimistic that opening up the economy amid a larger vaccine rollout will help the beef, poultry and swine sector rebound after a challenging 2020. COVID impact and uncertainty remains.
Cattle prices are slowing going up, but hay and feed costs are going up as well. The cattle market is staying at a level where it has been for quite a while.
Input costs such as diammonium phosphate, nitrogen and potash have all increased exponentially this year.
Other contributing factors to price hikes of inputs include voluntary curtailments due to COVID-19, fewer Chinese exports and a delay in the opening of new facilities in Morocco and Saudi Arabia, according to experts.
There was optimism in the poultry sector.
Experts say poultry markets can more easily adjust production within obvious constraints such as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts say there is continued optimism for poultry prices as supply and demand continues to grow, though uncertainty does remain with COVID impact and vaccine rollout and opening of food services such as restaurants and universities.
Dairy prices remained sluggish at about $15.50 range per hundredweight. These prices are what farmers were seeing 30 years ago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Sector's Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook earlier this year had the all-milk price forecast for 2021 about $17.15 per hundredweight, down from $18.30 in 2020 and $18.63 in 2019.
The lower price coincides with expectations that milk production is expected to increase for the year.
There are also expected to be lower milk cow numbers as a result of relatively low milk prices, relatively high feed prices and a relatively low number of replacement heifers, according to the USDA.
The swine market continues to be a bright spot with hog futures trading in triple digits.
Overall, hog numbers are on the decline and cash prices are continuing to rise along with futures. Processors are caught up and demand is looking good.
Strong demand both domestically and internationally is one of the biggest opportunities for hog producers.
