INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021: $7M QT travel center opens at I-26

“Let's get open and start making money!”

A crowd cheered Jan. 7 in response to those words from Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla.

McQuilla spoke at the ribbon cutting for QuikTrip Corp.’s $7 million travel center. The center is located near the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park at U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 26.

“We are excited to be in this community,” said Charles Walker, QuickTrip’s operations manager for the Greenville division.

“This is not just us opening up a new location, but we want to be a part of the community. It is big for us that we serve the communities we operate in. We look forward to a great partnership,” he said.

Walker said the company, commonly known as QT, chose the Orangeburg market as part of a business expansion effort.

“We want to go where the business is and part of that is coming to, stretching out and getting a little more south and a little more involved in different communities,” Walker said. “This felt like a good spot for us. We have a really good real estate department that selects sites for us.”