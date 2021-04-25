INDUSTRY APPRECIATION 2021 $50M Tri-County project to expand broadband

ST. MATTHEWS – A three-year project to bring a fiber optic network to Calhoun County and beyond began in August.
“Just like in the 1940s when we came together to bring power to rural areas, now in 2020 we’re coming together to bring a fiber network,” Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder said.
The project was kicked off with a ceremony at the Moorer Road substation just outside of St. Matthews.
Lowder said bringing fiber to homes is the next step.
Lowder said the project will start in St. Matthews and will build out into the rural areas over the next three years.
“When you start seeing fiber come into your area, that’s Tri-County,” Lowder said.
The service will transmit data up to 1 gigabit per second, which is fast enough to download a full, high-definition movie in just a few minutes.
The investment for the project is $50 million.
The first test customers were connected in the middle of December.
Fiber construction was underway throughout Calhoun County and Lower Richland County as the new year began.
The utility began to accept applications in areas where construction is complete.
The St. Matthews-based utility will be working with engineering firm Conexon to construct about 1,700 miles of fiber network that will serve about 15,000 homes and businesses in six counties, including Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Lowder said there has been conversation about extending the services to homes that aren’t served by Tri-County, but those plans won’t develop until the initial project is complete.
“If you’re a member of the co-op, just understand that we’re going to get to you. We’re going to get to all our membership, and a three-year timeframe is our goal. Look at our webpage and our Living magazine to get updates,” Lowder said.