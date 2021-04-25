INDUSTRY APPRECIAITON 2021: Spring brings incredible optimism

To say 2020 was an unprecedented year would, of course, be an understatement.

None of us will ever forget the year COVID-19 hit. So many of us have lost loved ones and livelihoods, and nobody left 2020 unaffected.

As a result of the heroic efforts of those in the health care industry, thankfully doors are beginning to reopen, and many are getting back to work.

With that, I am excited to share with you that Orangeburg County’s economic trajectory is heading in the right direction.

In fact, even with the challenges of 2020, Orangeburg County’s industrial building permits hit another record for the fourth year in a row. We now have more than 500,000-plus square feet of business space under construction. This will help attract new companies and jobs.

A year ago, we could not know what 2020 would hold.

Even during the pandemic, however, we made progress with companies selecting Orangeburg County for location or expansion.

Global carbon fiber maker Sigmatex, for example, announced it is bringing its U.S. operational headquarters to Orangeburg County, with a $4.5 million capital investment and creating 50 new jobs taking their employment over 100 employees by 2024.