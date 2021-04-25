INDUSTRY APPRECIAITON 2021: Spring brings incredible optimism

To say 2020 was an unprecedented year would, of course, be an understatement.
None of us will ever forget the year COVID-19 hit. So many of us have lost loved ones and livelihoods, and nobody left 2020 unaffected.
As a result of the heroic efforts of those in the health care industry, thankfully doors are beginning to reopen, and many are getting back to work.
With that, I am excited to share with you that Orangeburg County’s economic trajectory is heading in the right direction.
In fact, even with the challenges of 2020, Orangeburg County’s industrial building permits hit another record for the fourth year in a row. We now have more than 500,000-plus square feet of business space under construction. This will help attract new companies and jobs.
A year ago, we could not know what 2020 would hold.
Even during the pandemic, however, we made progress with companies selecting Orangeburg County for location or expansion.
Global carbon fiber maker Sigmatex, for example, announced it is bringing its U.S. operational headquarters to Orangeburg County, with a $4.5 million capital investment and creating 50 new jobs taking their employment over 100 employees by 2024.
In addition, Israeli company Pure Blue Fish announced it is establishing operations at John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park.
Furthermore, Allied Air Enterprises, Inc., which makes heating and cooling solutions, announced plans to invest another $35.7 million here to expand its manufacturing plant and add a new distribution center.
Upon completion, Allied will have well over 1 million square feet of active workspace in our county.
The strong progress of 2020 is carrying over to 2021 too.
Already this year, INDEVCO North America has just announced it will construct a 100,000-square-foot facility at Orangeburg County Industrial Park.
Orangeburg County also saw existing industries prosper last year.
Companies like Dempsey Wood Products, Okonite, Husqvarna, Red Collar, SI Group, Food Lion Distribution and others continued to grow.
Even in 2020, we continued to rapidly complete new industrial buildings and sites as well. Having these buildings and space ready to go is important to attracting new industry.
We completed construction of 75,000-square foot pad at the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park (S.C. 389 and U.S. 321).
We also expanded all utilities to serve the Tri-County Industrial Site, readying it for future growth.
The new 200,720-square-foot speculative building in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park is located just behind the new QT Travel Center. It was paid for entirely with private sector money in a federal opportunity zone and is currently leased at 100%.
For future industrial sites, the county acquired 745-plus acres on U.S. 21 and will start construction this month on a new spine road to serve this special industrial piece of property.
Not surprisingly, 2020 also further solidified Orangeburg County’s reputation as the “Solar Capital of South Carolina.”
We announced a new $85 million 100-megawatt facility by Brewer Renewable, to be built on Cannon Bridge Road.
Lastly, we also saw the launch or opening of some incredible quality-of-life and educational attributes such as the new consolidated school district with a new superintendent at the helm, the Nursing College Building at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, recreational facilities, the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center for startup companies, and more.
As we begin to look ahead post-pandemic, more exciting developments are on the horizon.
The One Orangeburg County Initiative www.oneorangeburgcounty.org is still bringing citizens and allies of Orangeburg County together in support of a better place to live, work, learn, shop and play.
The new county library and conference center downtown is on track for completion this year, along with new recreational facilities on Lake Edisto Drive and countywide.
Clearly, Orangeburg County’s business climate and quality of life continue to just get better and better.
Who would have thought such a year of turmoil would also bring so many economic success stories?
Just remember your Development Commission has never stopped working or closed its doors during the pandemic.
Obviously, we continue to hope and pray for a complete conclusion to the pandemic, but we also remain incredibly optimistic about what is ahead in 2021 and beyond.
Contact us today. We are here to grow our communities and make it “A Great Day in Orangeburg County.”
For more information, go to www.ocdc.com or call 1.888.761.OCDC
Gregg Robinson is executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.