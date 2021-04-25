INDUSTRY APPRECATION 2021: Lake Marion water system to get $10M

The Army Corps of Engineers provided $10 million for the expansion of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency’s water lines, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn announced in January.

“I am pleased by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announcement today of an additional $9.63 million for the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency,” Clyburn said in a prepared statement.

“These funds were provided in the omnibus appropriations bill I was pleased to help pass in December,” he said.

The Corps is providing the money toward construction of the Orangeburg-Berkeley branch of the water system. The branch is a 16-mile stretch going from Holly Hill to the intersection of U.S. Highway 176 and S.C. Highway 311. The construction will be the first phase of the Orangeburg-Berkeley reach.

“This significant investment will provide large quantities of safe drinking water to water deserts, providing those communities with clean drinking water, enhanced fire suppression and better opportunities for economic growth. This funding builds on my 26-year effort to bring potable water, a better quality of life and more economic investments to counties along the I-95 corridor," Clyburn said.