HUNTING 2021: When I became a deer hunter

It was a hot sultry evening. The fog delayed our hour drive to the farm. Bo walked me into what he called “The Lucky Stand,” which was a wooden ladder with a platform just big enough to wedge myself into. The fog was so thick I couldn’t see 50 yards out into the field and quite frankly I didn’t know which way to look. The mosquitoes had no problem finding me in the fog though. In those days there were no bug tamers or thermocells.

I had the top-of-the-line $10 net jacket and a bottle of 6/12 insect repellent, the oil-of-citronella kind that smells nice but did little for bug protection.

I put the rifle on the 2x2 board that was supposed to be a gun rest. It swayed back and forth. When the oscillations stopped, I looked through the scope at the side of the field that I could now make out. I was so startled I looked up, saw nothing with my naked eye, and looked through the scope again.

Sure enough there was a deer there and then I saw another and another. They had obviously been feeding on the soybeans and watched me as I preformed my gyrations as I climbed into the stand. They were no longer confident in their protection by the darkness and were on their way out of the field.