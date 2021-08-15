HUNTING 2021: When I became a deer hunter

I think about how spoiled we have become as hunters and how our enthusiasm ebbs and flows with what else is going on in our lives with the advent of social media.
When I was a kid, my world revolved around family events, basketball and hunting. I always loved squirrel, dove and duck hunting but wasn’t introduced to deer hunting until about middle school. I did take my first deer with Dr. Bill Whetsell on a dog drive in Four Holes Swamp as a youngster, but it wasn’t until Bo Taylor and his son Mike took me under their wings that I became a dedicated deer hunter.
Mike asked me to go hunting with him and his father one morning in early September when I was in late junior high school. His family owned a large piece of land on the Little Salkehatchie near Ruffin. I think all total it was about 500 acres divided among a half dozen or so family members. Relatives came from Walterboro and Columbia to join in and there was a community campsite where they met after the morning and afternoon hunts.
I stayed awake all night so I wouldn’t miss Bo and Mike picking me up that morning. Well before Mike threw a pine cone at my bedroom window, I was out in the carport with my father’s 3o-3o Marlin lever action. I went with him years earlier to sight it in but it had been in the gun cabinet since. I had no idea if it was still accurately sighted and didn’t know enough to care. It had a 3x9 Tasco scope mounted on top and a leather military sling. I thought I was pretty cool.
It was a hot sultry evening. The fog delayed our hour drive to the farm. Bo walked me into what he called “The Lucky Stand,” which was a wooden ladder with a platform just big enough to wedge myself into. The fog was so thick I couldn’t see 50 yards out into the field and quite frankly I didn’t know which way to look. The mosquitoes had no problem finding me in the fog though. In those days there were no bug tamers or thermocells.
I had the top-of-the-line $10 net jacket and a bottle of 6/12 insect repellent, the oil-of-citronella kind that smells nice but did little for bug protection.
I put the rifle on the 2x2 board that was supposed to be a gun rest. It swayed back and forth. When the oscillations stopped, I looked through the scope at the side of the field that I could now make out. I was so startled I looked up, saw nothing with my naked eye, and looked through the scope again.
Sure enough there was a deer there and then I saw another and another. They had obviously been feeding on the soybeans and watched me as I preformed my gyrations as I climbed into the stand. They were no longer confident in their protection by the darkness and were on their way out of the field.
I counted one doe, two does, 10 does and then a small buck. It was the first buck I had ever seen. I froze as he looked at me and then followed the does into the woods. It never dawned on me to shoot until it was too late.
I stayed in the stand until about 9 a.m. when Bo drove his truck up to the base of the tree. I had the best story to tell. I was part of the group. I was a still hunter!
Mike and I went down to the little store in Williams to get some Vienna sausage, crackers and sardines. I told the story to anyone that would listen. They were not interested but polite. Bo helped me sight-in the rifle while we took our lunch break.
While Bo snoozed the hot part of the day away in his truck, Mike and I traipsed through the woods and he gave me the guided tour of the three runs in the swamp. Those areas became second nature to me over the years. I could walk through the woods and point out trees and bends in the runs where memorable events took place decades earlier.
Over a half century has passed since that day. We have taken many deer but more importantly made so many great memories. I was adopted as an unofficial member of the family. Most of those men -- Harold, Bert, Bo, Neil, Bill, Pete and Frazier -- are long gone now.
We’ve had Thanksgiving dinners in the woods. We’ve camped out in the snow next to the “Lucky Stand.” We played pranks on one another like the snowy night when we gently carried Bo on his cot out into the middle of the field as he slept and snored and kept us awake. We have shaped my life for the better in those swamps. The visions of that first day that I ever sat in a stand at dawn are still so vivid in my mind.