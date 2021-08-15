HUNTING 2021: The aging deer hunter

I’m getting older if not old. So are my friends and hunting buddies. How do I know this? I can tell by the time it takes me to get up and get moving in the mornings.
I can tell by the effort it takes to get off of the floor and upright. I can tell by the way I watch the clock to see how much I can get accomplished before it gets hot in the late mornings and then again after my afternoon siesta as to when it will be safe to go back outside to finish the work. I can also tell because my friends no longer call during the summer months to set up our work groups to get ready for deer season.
I have built three barns by myself during the month of July. Not sure why I chose July other than being young and dumb. October would have been smarter but my point is I never gave the heat a second thought and now I do.
As I write these words, deer season is less than two weeks away. The heat index is 110 degrees. Even though we have had a rather mild summer, I’m sure Mother Nature has something in store for us. This is the beginning of the traditional Lowcountry South Carolina deer season.
So, what would the ideal season look like to a veteran (I prefer this designation) deer hunter?
First I would start the season on Sept. 15 rather than Aug. 15. This allows the heat to dissipate for another 30 days. You are not killing the deer and dogs by driving them into the fetid swamps. The does who have trailing fawns have another month to grow them before they are chased. Not only that, but the yearling bucks have more time before the does kick them out of the herd. These yearling cow horn and spike bucks herd together when their mothers push them out and they are the most vulnerable to predators and hunters alike. A little more time before they meet the cold, cruel world would be lovely.
A lot of the argument on moving the season back comes from commercial operations that decry that their hunters pay to come to South Carolina to shoot bucks in velvet. Fine. Allow hunting for one week starting Aug. 15 and then close it for a month.
Secondly, reverse the current tag system to only allow mature bucks on the free tags. Say a minimum of three points on one side. Allow the hunters to purchase “any buck” tags so the DNR can limit the number of young bucks taken and somewhat control the carnage of early season. The current system does allow hunting without limiting the opportunity for those willing to buy a hunting license in our state; but we are unique among all states in this aspect where other states protect their young bucks.
Third, eliminate depredation tags and quota tags. It is ridiculous to limit individual hunters and allow plantations and agricultural concerns to kill deer by the hundreds and leave them in the field when dropping herd numbers are a concern. If nothing else, this will open up more land for clubs and individuals to rent if these landowners truly want deer taken in numbers.
Finally, extend the season until at least Jan. 15 and possibly until Jan. 31. Wouldn’t it be pleasant to hunt in cold weather and possibly the snow in the Lowcountry? The bugs would be gone. The leaves would be off of the trees. By then, the rut is over and deer move about in a more natural state.
The argument against this comes mainly from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources itself. The thought is that many bucks lose their antlers by mid- January and bucks may be taken by mistake as does. No problem. Only antlered deer may be taken after the first of the year. See there … fixed!
After spending the last five years making the deer-hunting regulations so complicated many are confused as to what type of deer can be taken and when, this simplifies and benefits hunters as well as our deer herd. It puts hunting back in the hands of the average Joe and resets the rules independent from the wants of commercial operations and large landowners.
Imagine hunting in cool weather or even the snow! It’s not as impossible as the powers-that-be make it out to be.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.