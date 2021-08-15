HUNTING 2021: The aging deer hunter

I’m getting older if not old. So are my friends and hunting buddies. How do I know this? I can tell by the time it takes me to get up and get moving in the mornings.

I can tell by the effort it takes to get off of the floor and upright. I can tell by the way I watch the clock to see how much I can get accomplished before it gets hot in the late mornings and then again after my afternoon siesta as to when it will be safe to go back outside to finish the work. I can also tell because my friends no longer call during the summer months to set up our work groups to get ready for deer season.

I have built three barns by myself during the month of July. Not sure why I chose July other than being young and dumb. October would have been smarter but my point is I never gave the heat a second thought and now I do.

As I write these words, deer season is less than two weeks away. The heat index is 110 degrees. Even though we have had a rather mild summer, I’m sure Mother Nature has something in store for us. This is the beginning of the traditional Lowcountry South Carolina deer season.

So, what would the ideal season look like to a veteran (I prefer this designation) deer hunter?