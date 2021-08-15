HUNTING 2021: Hunting in COVID times

I had a patient come in a couple of months ago and as is often the case, we started talking about hunting. I’ll call him Herm.
Herm said he had looked everywhere for a box of ammo for his .308 Winchester with no success. Every store in town only had weird calibers left and online was sold out.
It is a misconception that ammo manufacturers have stopped producing ammo. Quite the opposite is true. They are working 24/7 and adding workers to produce ammunition as fast as possible. That is with the exception of Remington. The century-old icon went belly up during the pandemic and has been bought out piecemeal.
I understand Ruger has bought the long-gun division and will continue to produce Remington’s popular lines of rifles. Some other concern bought out the ammunition division and will retool and begin producing ammo in the near future.
I gave Herm a box of my precious .308 and promptly reloaded a box for myself using my now precious primers and powder. So if it’s not the manufacturers’ fault, what’s going on? It’s the political climate, silly. With the political unrest started by the last administration and apparently being fueled intentionally by the new one, no one trusts people of different viewpoints anymore. This “us against them” mentality is destroying our country, but then that’s a whole different direction than I want to go here.
Not only is hunting ammunition scarce but some hunting rifles and pistols are hard to come by. So who is buying up all of the shooting supplies? Quite frankly, I seriously doubt its hunters. Most of the guns being sold are for home defense. People are scared. Very few rural landowners on the Mexican border will even venture away from their homes without a sidearm.
Ever since President Joe Biden put an anti-gun rights advocate in charge of gun control people and a brown noser in charge of the FBI, people have started panic buying. I’ve seen this happen twice before -- during the first years of the Clinton and Obama administrations. I think it’s somewhat of a paradox that when a liberal president ends up in office, it results in far more gun purchases than if they just didn’t say anything on the subject.
It’s after the panic buying passes and when such talk dies that people often release their death grip on their weapons and they end up in the wrong hands. That’s when all of the registration and background checks in the world do no good.
Unfortunately, this panic buying when many are trying to protect themselves against “defund the police” and “open borders” and “peaceful protests in our cities” also has a detrimental effect on legal gun owners and hunters.
The effect lasts longer each time we go through a shortage. People stockpile and hoard ammo and reloading supplies for the next time. It is little wonder that when law enforcement storms a suspect’s house, they find an “arsenal” of weapons. Folks, five rifles, a couple of shotguns, and half dozen pistols with 1,000 rounds of ammo for each is not an “arsenal.” It’s someone who bought what he could when he could. It’s an accumulation of a lifetime.
I have bought two shotguns and a pistol since the beginning of COVID and wokeness. I like hunting quail and found a light polymer pistol to carry on the farm. I’m not a domestic terrorist.
Unfortunately, I have not been able to buy any reloading supplies and can’t find ammunition for less than 300% of pre-COVID prices, so dove shoots, skeet and target shooting, and other hunting pursuits, will have to be calculated this year. I would ask the general public not to group “gun owners” into one lump sum any more than most conservations would confuse antifa with the tree hugger next door.
These are strange times we are living in my friends.
