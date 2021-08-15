HUNTING 2021: Hunting in COVID times

Not only is hunting ammunition scarce but some hunting rifles and pistols are hard to come by. So who is buying up all of the shooting supplies? Quite frankly, I seriously doubt its hunters. Most of the guns being sold are for home defense. People are scared. Very few rural landowners on the Mexican border will even venture away from their homes without a sidearm.

Ever since President Joe Biden put an anti-gun rights advocate in charge of gun control people and a brown noser in charge of the FBI, people have started panic buying. I’ve seen this happen twice before -- during the first years of the Clinton and Obama administrations. I think it’s somewhat of a paradox that when a liberal president ends up in office, it results in far more gun purchases than if they just didn’t say anything on the subject.

It’s after the panic buying passes and when such talk dies that people often release their death grip on their weapons and they end up in the wrong hands. That’s when all of the registration and background checks in the world do no good.

Unfortunately, this panic buying when many are trying to protect themselves against “defund the police” and “open borders” and “peaceful protests in our cities” also has a detrimental effect on legal gun owners and hunters.