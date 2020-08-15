HUNTING 2020: SCDNR's Ruth honored for deer efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Ruth, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Big Game Program coordinator, was honored in February by The Deer Committee of the Southeastern Section of The Wildlife Society with the 2020 Deer Management Career Achievement Award, presented at the 43rd Annual Southeast Deer Study Group Meeting, in Auburn, Alabama.

The honor was first established in 1995 to recognize outstanding contributions to the understanding of white-tailed deer ecology and management in the Southeastern United States.

Ruth entered the deer-management and research arena in 1987 and has remained involved with white-tailed deer throughout his 33-year career, the last 26 years with SCDNR. His contributions to advance the art and science of deer management are numerous but highlighted by several significant accomplishments.

Ruth has cultivated partnerships with leading researchers throughout the region and works with them to design and conduct rigorous scientific studies that address critical knowledge gaps. He has supported or conducted research to answer questions including the impact of coyote predation on fawn recruitment, deer population dynamics, deer survey methods, yearling buck dispersal and vulnerability of deer to baiting.