HUNTING 2020: First deer hunt in a different place, time

The fog began to lift after I had been in the tree for an hour of so. My foot was twisted in a tilted position and I leaned against the trunk so I could move my foot a little. A loud shriek sounded under and behind me. I whipped my head around just in time to see the hind parts of a deer disappearing into the privet and gum thicket. My heart was racing.

Oh My God, that was a deer! My emotions went from that to great disappointment. I was so close to getting a deer and I moved. Let’s just say I learned a fundamental hunting lesson early on. I wondered if it would come back. It didn’t.

When things settled down, I began thinking more in the positive. Did I call in that deer? Wow, I called in a deer. When Craig came around the bend, I unloaded my shotgun and jumped out of the tree (I used to be able to do that).

As I described my experience I could see doubt in his eyes. I used to fib quite a bit -- or as I liked to think, embellished. He quizzed me extensively as we walked back down the road and then sat on the side of the highway waiting for his mother. Kids sitting on the side of roads with guns were a fairly common sight back then and not alarming at all. He finally pretended to believe me and so I let it go. I figured it would be testing my credibility to keep repeating my story to others.

As I drive by the Prince Of Orange Mall now, I stare at the buildings and try to remember what the land once looked like before a million yards of dirt, asphalt and brick covered it. I think about how we would leisurely walk across the road with guns on our shoulders without worry of being run over by a tractor- trailer. I think about when our fathers were alive. We were so carefree, and every day was a new and exciting experience.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

