HUNTING 2020: First deer hunt in a different place, time

Many times when people ask me about my first deer hunt, I recount the deer drive with Dr. Bill Whetsell when I shot a doe during one of his Christmas campouts in 1970.
That was the first deer I ever took, but I nearly forgot that a year or two before that, my best friend Craig Campbell and I actually went on our first hunt. There wasn’t anything notable about our hunt other than some of the landmarks that might be of interest to people who grew up in this time and place.
Craig’s father Dr. Roy Campbell and several other partners including Cerimba Amick and Clarence Evans were clairvoyant enough to purchase an old farm where Broughton Street intersects with North Road.
The exact point of the intersection has changed a little. It used to cut across what is now the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts across from PetSmart. There was only a stop sign there at the time and a store on the other side of Caw Caw Creek owned by Gene Gartman called Caw Caw Enterprises. WDIX radio station was where Sonic is now and other than Wade Hampton Academy, that was it on the North Road outside of the city limits (which were at the top of the hill).
There was a dirt road that went around to the back of the property, which is where North View Apartments are now. Mrs. Campbell would drop us off at the stop sign and we would walk in a small road about where McDonald’s is now. That road flooded a lot but it went in and followed the ridge of high ground, eventually ending up where the old Service Merchandise store was in the back of the mall.
Sitting on the top of a hill overlooking an old field in the swamp was an old farmhouse and a newer structure where apparently two families lived. They must have been recently deserted because they were not in poor shape and the undergrowth was not really out of hand. It was here we made our base camp.
Back out front to the right of the road where Petsense is was about a half-acre pond. Occasionally we would hang a Coleman lantern on a tree and fish at night. We caught a few bream and a lot of catfish out of that mud hole, but the really interesting thing is that there were always a couple of coveys of quail, wood cock and snipe around the pond.
I had a single-shot .410 and Craig’s dad gave him a Browning A5 12 gauge for Christmas when he turned 12. We would walk up birds and often ended up with a half brace of game birds in a couple of hours.
Deer were not plentiful in the late 1960s in this area; and as strange as it seems now, I’m not sure while living in town that I had even seen a wild deer at that point. We did notice some deer tracks around that pond and so we decided we had to give it a try.
I went J.W. Smoak’s Hardware and bought a hand full of 00 buckshot and an Alaskan Deer Call. The deer call was two 3-inch pieces of wood with a slot cut between then. A small rubber band wrapped around one piece of wood and a larger rubber band wrapped around both to hold them together. When you blew through the slot, the shorter band would vibrate and make a surprisingly lifelike doe bleat. The Campbells also had an old Model Twelve 12-gauge pump and I used this gun often, though it kicked like a mule.
Armed with the two shotguns, we had Mrs. Campbell drop us off in front of the property before dawn one Saturday morning. We walked in and where the road turned right at the bottom of the field, I climbed up in a pecan tree overlooking the dense brush and where I could see both directions down the road.
Craig went up the road toward the house where he could look down into the overgrown field from an elevated position. As dawn lit the swamp meadow, it was apparent we weren’t going to be able to see more than 20 yards because of an incredibly dense fog. I can still close my eyes and see the shadows of the tree limbs above me in the mist and see my feet planted in the first crotch of the pecan tree about 8 feet above the ground (don’t ask me how I got up there with the shotgun but I used to be able to do that with relative ease).
The road in either direction disappeared into a dark tunnel no farther than you could throw a tennis ball. It was unusually quiet, but then the North Road wasn’t all that busy in those days. I waited until the gloom turned into a brighter fog and then pulled the deer call out of my pocket. I blew on the call and it made a sound not unlike a cow.
I wondered if this was what deer really sounded like. How much should I blow? How long and how often? I decided not to do it too much and since it sounded like a cow, I used the moo as a model.
The fog began to lift after I had been in the tree for an hour of so. My foot was twisted in a tilted position and I leaned against the trunk so I could move my foot a little. A loud shriek sounded under and behind me. I whipped my head around just in time to see the hind parts of a deer disappearing into the privet and gum thicket. My heart was racing.
Oh My God, that was a deer! My emotions went from that to great disappointment. I was so close to getting a deer and I moved. Let’s just say I learned a fundamental hunting lesson early on. I wondered if it would come back. It didn’t.
When things settled down, I began thinking more in the positive. Did I call in that deer? Wow, I called in a deer. When Craig came around the bend, I unloaded my shotgun and jumped out of the tree (I used to be able to do that).
As I described my experience I could see doubt in his eyes. I used to fib quite a bit -- or as I liked to think, embellished. He quizzed me extensively as we walked back down the road and then sat on the side of the highway waiting for his mother. Kids sitting on the side of roads with guns were a fairly common sight back then and not alarming at all. He finally pretended to believe me and so I let it go. I figured it would be testing my credibility to keep repeating my story to others.
As I drive by the Prince Of Orange Mall now, I stare at the buildings and try to remember what the land once looked like before a million yards of dirt, asphalt and brick covered it. I think about how we would leisurely walk across the road with guns on our shoulders without worry of being run over by a tractor- trailer. I think about when our fathers were alive. We were so carefree, and every day was a new and exciting experience.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.
