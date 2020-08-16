First and forward: Women in state government

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg represents District 66 in the S.C. House of Representatives. She was elected in 1992 as the first African American woman from Orangeburg County to serve in the House. She is the longest-serving member of the House and ranking Democratic member on the House Ways and Means Committee. She presently serves as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. She has been executive director of CASA Family Systems since 1985.
Brenda Council
Brenda Council in 1992 became the first woman from Orangeburg County to be elected to the S.C. House of Representatives. The Republican was elected to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Will McCain. She was defeated by Democrat Jerry Govan in the November 1992 general election. Council also in 1992 became the first woman member of the Orangeburg Kiwanis Club.
Nikki Haley
A graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Nikki Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018. Republican Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina and the first female Indian-American governor elected in the United States. She entered state government as a House of Representatives member from Lexington County in 2004.
Elsie Rash Stuart
Rep. Elsie Rast Stuart, an Orangeburg-Lexington Republican, was elected to the General Assembly from District 96 in 1992 and began serving in 1993. A former mayor of Pelion, she served as chairwoman of the National Foundation for Women Legislators and president of the National Order of Women Legislators.
