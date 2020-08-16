First and forward: Women in state government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg represents District 66 in the S.C. House of Representatives. She was elected in 1992 as the first African American woman from Orangeburg County to serve in the House. She is the longest-serving member of the House and ranking Democratic member on the House Ways and Means Committee. She presently serves as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. She has been executive director of CASA Family Systems since 1985.

Brenda Council

Brenda Council in 1992 became the first woman from Orangeburg County to be elected to the S.C. House of Representatives. The Republican was elected to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Will McCain. She was defeated by Democrat Jerry Govan in the November 1992 general election. Council also in 1992 became the first woman member of the Orangeburg Kiwanis Club.

Nikki Haley