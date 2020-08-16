First and forward: Women in Orangeburg County government

Andrea Bowers
Andrea Bowers became the first woman and first Republican to serve on Orangeburg County Council in 1990. She won a special election in 1993 before losing the seat to Janie Cooper-Smith in the general election in 1994. She ran again unsuccessfully for the seat in 1996. Bowers cited improving Emergency Medical Services and seeing 911 come online as key accomplishments of her time on council.
Janie Cooper-Smith
Democrat Janie Cooper-Smith has represented District 5 on Orangeburg County Council since 1994, when she became the first Black woman on council. She recently won the Democratic primary race for a new term and is unopposed in the November general election. Cooper-Smith is a champion of development efforts and recreation such as the county aquatic centers. She is a voice for the county’s anti-litter efforts.
Deloris Frazier
Deloris Frazier was elected to Orangeburg County Council in 2018, winning the Democratic primary over incumbent Ray Wannamaker Sabalis and facing no opposition in November. An Orangeburg native, Frazier has been a voice in the community for decades. She retired after 33 years as an educator in the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 and has also been greatly involved with the Edisto Drive community, where she has lived most of her life.
Ray Wannamaker Sabalis
Ray Wannamaker Sabalis was elected to Orangeburg County Council in 2017 in a special election after the death of veteran Councilman Clyde Livingston. She became the third woman to be elected to the council, being succeeded by Deloris Frazier after Frazier defeated Sabalis in the June 2018 Democratic primary.
Audrey Asbury
Audrey Asbury became the county's first female auditor when she was elected in 2018 to succeed 33-year auditor Roger Cleckley. Before taking office in 2019, she was a longtime employee of the auditor's office and was endorsed by Cleckley.
