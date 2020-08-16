First and forward: Women in Orangeburg County government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrea Bowers

Andrea Bowers became the first woman and first Republican to serve on Orangeburg County Council in 1990. She won a special election in 1993 before losing the seat to Janie Cooper-Smith in the general election in 1994. She ran again unsuccessfully for the seat in 1996. Bowers cited improving Emergency Medical Services and seeing 911 come online as key accomplishments of her time on council.

Janie Cooper-Smith

Democrat Janie Cooper-Smith has represented District 5 on Orangeburg County Council since 1994, when she became the first Black woman on council. She recently won the Democratic primary race for a new term and is unopposed in the November general election. Cooper-Smith is a champion of development efforts and recreation such as the county aquatic centers. She is a voice for the county’s anti-litter efforts.

Deloris Frazier