First and forward: Women in business

Jeannine Kees
Jeannine Kees was a leader in Orangeburg County business and development for four decades. She and her husband, the late James Kees, moved to the county in 1981. She became an agent with Century 21 Associated Brokers, and in 1985, she purchased the real estate agency. In 1997, Century 21 Associated Brokers and The Moore Group merged to form Century 21 The Moore Group, increasing market share by 50%. She was former chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.
Willie Berry
Willie Berry founded Berry’s on the Hill, an Orangeburg restaurant that was known up and down the East Coast. She got her start hosting wedding teas and bridge parties in her home, ran the dining room at the Hotel Eutaw, and during World War II, she headed up the kitchen facilities at the Hawthorne School of Aeronautics.
Julia Moorer Breeland
Julia Moorer Breeland was founder and operator of the first cosmetology school for Blacks in South Carolina in 1910. By 1914, Breeland was making and distributing her own line of beauty products. She organized the South Carolina Beauticians Association on July 15, 1936, with 26 members and served as the president for four years. Today the organization is known as the South Carolina State Cosmetology Association.
Daisy G. Oliver and Rose Zeigler Rush
Daisy Oliver and her daughter Rose Rush became pioneers and transformed the world of health care for the aging, physical, mental and handicapped Blacks in Orangeburg County.
In 1956, Oliver opened the South Carolina Home for the Aging and Handicapped in Orangeburg. The facility operated successfully for nine years.
In 1966, Oliver and Rush mapped out a plan to construct their new health complex and named it the State Eureka Sunshine Memorial Manor Inc., which included a 49-bed nursing home with extended care. It was opened in January 1967.
Cathy Hughes
Cathy C. Hughes in 1999 became the first female publisher of The Times and Democrat. She is today T&D publisher and Lee Enterprises’ Tier 3 group publisher, overseeing seven newspapers in seven states. She has served in many professional and community roles, including chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and president of the S.C. Press Association.
Martha Rose Carson
The owner of Marty Rae's furniture store in Orangeburg, Martha Rose Carson opened her first business in Orangeburg in 1954. Four years later, she opened a dress shop, operating it for 51 years. Carson expanded the furniture business by opening a store in Lexington. That store has been in operation for nearly 40 years. Recognized as a pioneer among women in local business, Carson credits business skills, a passion for fashion and interior design, and decisiveness with her long-term success.
Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes
Orangeburg native Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes -- an award-winning fashion designer, entrepreneur and motivational speaker -- founded Rachelle's Island boutique in downtown Orangeburg nearly three decades ago. She has since expanded to include Island Cruises and Tours and Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, Meeting and Events Venue. In addition to winning numerous business awards, Jamerson-Holmes is founder and president of Orangeburg’s EmpowerHer Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
Evelyn Stroman
Evelyn Williams Stroman was the owner of Orangeburg Plumbing Company. She opened the business in 1965. She was the "go-to" person if you needed that special part. Orangeburg Plumbing thrived for over 40 years.
