First and forward: Women in business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeannine Kees

Jeannine Kees was a leader in Orangeburg County business and development for four decades. She and her husband, the late James Kees, moved to the county in 1981. She became an agent with Century 21 Associated Brokers, and in 1985, she purchased the real estate agency. In 1997, Century 21 Associated Brokers and The Moore Group merged to form Century 21 The Moore Group, increasing market share by 50%. She was former chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

Willie Berry

Willie Berry founded Berry’s on the Hill, an Orangeburg restaurant that was known up and down the East Coast. She got her start hosting wedding teas and bridge parties in her home, ran the dining room at the Hotel Eutaw, and during World War II, she headed up the kitchen facilities at the Hawthorne School of Aeronautics.

Julia Moorer Breeland

Julia Moorer Breeland was founder and operator of the first cosmetology school for Blacks in South Carolina in 1910. By 1914, Breeland was making and distributing her own line of beauty products. She organized the South Carolina Beauticians Association on July 15, 1936, with 26 members and served as the president for four years. Today the organization is known as the South Carolina State Cosmetology Association.