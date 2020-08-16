First and forward: Orangeburg County mayors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Rosemary Martin became the first female mayor of an Orangeburg County town when she was elected mayor of Eutawville in 1975.

• Nancy T. Oliver became the first woman to be elected mayor of Elloree in 1988.

• Janet Joy was elected mayor of Cope in 1992.

• Rose Dukes was elected mayor of Norway in 1993.

• Ann Johnson served as Norway mayor and the current mayor is Tracie Clemons.

• L. Zimmerman Keitt was acting mayor of the City of Orangeburg in 2001 after the death of Martin Cheatham.

• Marilyn O. McCormick was elected mayor of Springfield in 2007.

• Patty Carson was elected mayor of North in 2015.

• Patsy Rhett was elected Bowman mayor in 2019.

