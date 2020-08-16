First and forward: Orangeburg County mayors

• Rosemary Martin became the first female mayor of an Orangeburg County town when she was elected mayor of Eutawville in 1975.
• Nancy T. Oliver became the first woman to be elected mayor of Elloree in 1988.
• Janet Joy was elected mayor of Cope in 1992.
• Rose Dukes was elected mayor of Norway in 1993.
• Ann Johnson served as Norway mayor and the current mayor is Tracie Clemons.
• L. Zimmerman Keitt was acting mayor of the City of Orangeburg in 2001 after the death of Martin Cheatham.
• Marilyn O. McCormick was elected mayor of Springfield in 2007.
• Patty Carson was elected mayor of North in 2015.
• Patsy Rhett was elected Bowman mayor in 2019.
