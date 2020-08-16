You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First and forward: Orangeburg County mayors
0 comments

First and forward: Orangeburg County mayors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Dukes

T&D, Feb. 16, 1996

Rosemary Martin became the first female mayor of an Orangeburg County town when she was elected mayor of Eutawville in 1975.

Nancy T. Oliver became the first woman to be elected mayor of Elloree in 1988.

Janet Joy was elected mayor of Cope in 1992.

Rose Dukes was elected mayor of Norway in 1993.

Ann Johnson served as Norway mayor and the current mayor is Tracie Clemons.

 • L. Zimmerman Keitt was acting mayor of the City of Orangeburg in 2001 after the death of Martin Cheatham.

Marilyn O. McCormick was elected mayor of Springfield in 2007.

Patty Carson was elected mayor of North in 2015.

Patsy Rhett was elected Bowman mayor in 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mourning Dove Banding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News