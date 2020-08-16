First and forward: Orangeburg County legal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Williams

Born in Orangeburg County, Judge Karen Williams served as a federal judge for the 4th Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals. In 1992, she became that court’s first female member, and in 2007 became its first female chief judge. She graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina’s School of Law and practiced law with Williams & Williams law firm before being appointed a federal judge. She died in 2013.

Geneva Dean

Geneva Dean became the first woman to hold the position of probate judge in Orangeburg County in 1986. Dean had been a deputy probate judge for 20 years prior to her election. She retired after four years in office.

Margaret Thompson

Margaret Kennedy Thompson became the first Black woman elected to countywide office when she won election as probate judge in 1990, running on 23 years of experience in the probate court office. She died in 1997 while serving her second term in office.

Vivian Ross-Bennett