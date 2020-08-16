First and forward: Orangeburg County legal

Karen Williams
Born in Orangeburg County, Judge Karen Williams served as a federal judge for the 4th Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals. In 1992, she became that court’s first female member, and in 2007 became its first female chief judge. She graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina’s School of Law and practiced law with Williams & Williams law firm before being appointed a federal judge. She died in 2013.
Geneva Dean
Geneva Dean became the first woman to hold the position of probate judge in Orangeburg County in 1986. Dean had been a deputy probate judge for 20 years prior to her election. She retired after four years in office.
Margaret Thompson
Margaret Kennedy Thompson became the first Black woman elected to countywide office when she won election as probate judge in 1990, running on 23 years of experience in the probate court office. She died in 1997 while serving her second term in office.
Vivian Ross-Bennett
Vivian Ross-Bennett was an attorney with the Columbia law firm of Johnson, Toal and Battiste when she was appointed Orangeburg County probate judge by Gov. David Beasley in 1997 after the death of Probate Judge Margaret Thompson. She won election in 1998 and re-election in 2002 before resigning in 2004 to move out of state.
Pandora Jones-Glover
A Dorchester County native, Pandora Jones-Glover relocated to Orangeburg in 2002 to join the 1st Judicial Circuit’s Solicitor’s Office and was appointed probate judge in 2004 to complete the unexpired term of Vivian Ross-Bennett. Jones-Glover was elected to a four-year term in 2006 and continues to serve in the office.
Samuetta Marshall
On Nov. 3, 1992, Samuetta Marshall was elected to the office of Orangeburg County coroner, becoming the first woman in the county and the first African American woman in the state to hold the office of coroner. She has been re-elected every four years since. She is manager-owner of Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. In 2008, she was bestowed with the South Carolina “Woman of Distinction Trailblazer Award.”
Rita Brown
Rita Brown of Springfield became the first female chief magistrate in Orangeburg County in 1992, serving seven years in the position. She served nearly two decades as a magistrate.
Foye Covington
Foye Covington was the first female summary court judge in Orangeburg County, serving 18 years. She also served Norway as municipal judge.
Peggy Doremus
Peggy Doremus was first appointed a magistrate for Orangeburg County in 1991. She served as associate chief magistrate for the Central Region office before retiring in 2020. She was succeed by her son, Gary Doremus
Betty Bates-Gray and Marie Williamson
Betty Bates-Gray of Bolentown and Marie Williamson of Norway served among the first judges when the Orangeburg County regional magistrate court was founded in 2008.
Meree D. Williamson and Stephanie McKune-Grant
Two women are among Orangeburg County’s eight magistrates in 2020. Meree Williamson was appointed a magistrate in 2004. She serves as associate supervisor of Central Region jury trials and associate supervisor of Central Traffic Court. Stephanie McKune-Grant was a chief municipal judge before being appointed as a county magistrate in 2018.
Lisa Mizell
Lisa Mizell became Orangeburg County's first female clerk of court when she was appointed to the position in 1999 by then-Gov. Jim Hodges upon the retirement of veteran clerk Doug Murdaugh. She won election to the office in 2004 and served one full term.
Winnifa B. Clark
Winnifa B. Clark was employed in the Orangeburg County Clerk of Court’s office for 17 years, eight as deputy clerk, before she defeated former Clerk of Court Lisa Mizell in the 2008 Democratic Party primary. She was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
