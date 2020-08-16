First and forward: Orangeburg City Council

Sara Alexander

Sara Alexander was elected in 1975 as the first woman to serve on Orangeburg City Council. She served 13 years before losing to fellow incumbent Dr. Everette Salley in 1988 when a move to single-member districts placed both in the same district.

Liz Zimmerman-Keitt

Liz Zimmerman-Keitt in 1988 became the first Black woman elected to Orangeburg City Council. She served on council until 2001, when she sought he mayor’s office instead of running for re-election to a new term representing District 5. She was was acting mayor of the City of Orangeburg in 2001 after the death of Martin Cheatham. She served as mayor pro tem for 12 of her 13 years on council. She was re-elected to council in 2009 and again serves as mayor pro tem. A retiree from Claflin University, she served as adviser to the student chapter of the NAACP, a role for which she was honored at the national NAACP convention in 1987. She is founder of “Project Life: Positeen,”an after-school program to tutor and counsel young people.