First and forward: Orangeburg City Council

Sara Alexander
Sara Alexander was elected in 1975 as the first woman to serve on Orangeburg City Council. She served 13 years before losing to fellow incumbent Dr. Everette Salley in 1988 when a move to single-member districts placed both in the same district.
Liz Zimmerman-Keitt
Liz Zimmerman-Keitt in 1988 became the first Black woman elected to Orangeburg City Council. She served on council until 2001, when she sought he mayor’s office instead of running for re-election to a new term representing District 5. She was was acting mayor of the City of Orangeburg in 2001 after the death of Martin Cheatham. She served as mayor pro tem for 12 of her 13 years on council. She was re-elected to council in 2009 and again serves as mayor pro tem. A retiree from Claflin University, she served as adviser to the student chapter of the NAACP, a role for which she was honored at the national NAACP convention in 1987. She is founder of “Project Life: Positeen,”an after-school program to tutor and counsel young people.
Joyce Rheney
Joyce Rheney was elected to Orangeburg City Council in 1989 and served 20 years representing District 1. A life of civic service in Orangeburg has included roles such as chairwoman of the Regional Medical Center Foundation. She was the state's Mother of the Year for 2001.
Sandra Knotts
Sandra Knotts was elected to council in 1993. In September 2019, she won re-election to a new four-year term representing District 6. She is retired as academic student support coordinator for Claflin University’s Freshman College.
