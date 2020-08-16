First and forward: Mothers of the Year

Dr. Clemmie Webber
Born in St. Matthews, Dr. Clemmie Webber was an educator and community leader who was named both South Carolina Mother of the Year and National Mother of the Year in 1983. She taught at the elementary and high school levels and served as a professor at South Carolina State University for 25 years. For almost 20 years, she and her husband operated two businesses in Orangeburg, the College Soda Shop and the Riverside Soda Shop. She was active in many youth-oriented areas. She also authored two books.
Joyce Rheney
As the South Carolina Mother of the Year in 2001 and as a city councilwoman for 20 years, Joyce Rheney devoted her life to civic service in Orangeburg. She was a past chairman of the Regional Medical Center’s Foundation and has chaired its annual fundraising gala as well as chaired the Virginia Johnson Scholarship selection committee for nursing student scholarships. She was also heavily involved with the restoration of Orangeburg’s downtown venue, Stevenson Auditorium.
Dee McLafferty
Orangeburg resident Dee McLafferty founded not only the South Carolina Head Injury Association but also assisted in the creation of three other states’ organizations. Because of her leadership role, she was honored nationally as well as being chosen South Carolina’s Mother of the Year in 1985.
Lucile Sims
An Orangeburg native, Lucile Sims was South Carolina’s Mother of the Year in 1959. She was involved in many civic organizations and activities in Orangeburg, including the Red Cross and the Town Players. She was the wife of Henry Sims Sr., owner and publisher of The Times and Democrat.
