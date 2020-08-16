First and forward: Mothers of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Clemmie Webber

Born in St. Matthews, Dr. Clemmie Webber was an educator and community leader who was named both South Carolina Mother of the Year and National Mother of the Year in 1983. She taught at the elementary and high school levels and served as a professor at South Carolina State University for 25 years. For almost 20 years, she and her husband operated two businesses in Orangeburg, the College Soda Shop and the Riverside Soda Shop. She was active in many youth-oriented areas. She also authored two books.

Joyce Rheney

As the South Carolina Mother of the Year in 2001 and as a city councilwoman for 20 years, Joyce Rheney devoted her life to civic service in Orangeburg. She was a past chairman of the Regional Medical Center’s Foundation and has chaired its annual fundraising gala as well as chaired the Virginia Johnson Scholarship selection committee for nursing student scholarships. She was also heavily involved with the restoration of Orangeburg’s downtown venue, Stevenson Auditorium.

Dee McLafferty