First and forward: Health care

Florella Fordham

Born in Orangeburg, Florella Fordham became the first registered nurse in the city in 1903. She later served as resident nurse at South Carolina State College, then held the same position for several years at her alma mater, Claflin College. She later helped organize the Licensed Practical Nursing program in Orangeburg and also taught there.

Dr. Hilla Sheriff

Dr. Hilla Sheriff has been referred to as “the Grand Dame of South Carolina Public Health.” She spent her childhood years in Orangeburg. In 1941, she became the director of maternal and child health for the South Carolina Health Department. By the time she retired in 1974, she was deputy commissioner of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Lillie Mae Tyler

A nurse by training, Lillie Mae Tyler was known for her compassion and for caring for the sick. She served as head of the Orangeburg Regional Hospital Nursing School for many years. In 1992, she was chosen as Orangeburg’s Citizen of the Year for her many years of dedication to the health care needs of the community.

Brenda Williams