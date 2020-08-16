First and forward: Health care

Florella Fordham
Born in Orangeburg, Florella Fordham became the first registered nurse in the city in 1903. She later served as resident nurse at South Carolina State College, then held the same position for several years at her alma mater, Claflin College. She later helped organize the Licensed Practical Nursing program in Orangeburg and also taught there.
Dr. Hilla Sheriff
Dr. Hilla Sheriff has been referred to as “the Grand Dame of South Carolina Public Health.” She spent her childhood years in Orangeburg. In 1941, she became the director of maternal and child health for the South Carolina Health Department. By the time she retired in 1974, she was deputy commissioner of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Lillie Mae Tyler
A nurse by training, Lillie Mae Tyler was known for her compassion and for caring for the sick. She served as head of the Orangeburg Regional Hospital Nursing School for many years. In 1992, she was chosen as Orangeburg’s Citizen of the Year for her many years of dedication to the health care needs of the community.
Brenda Williams
Orangeburg native Brenda Williams was a mainstay in health care in Orangeburg County for four decades with the Regional Medical Center. She retired Aug. 1, 2017, from her position as vice president of strategy and compliance. She started working at RMC in October 1979 when the hospital was still located on Carolina Avenue. One of her duties was to oversee the equipment, telephone system and relocation planning for the present-day hospital. Over the years, Williams managed engineering, marketing, grant writing, switchboard, volunteers, telecommunications, laboratory, Joint Commission review, planning, risk management, insurance, environment of care, environmental services, cardiology, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, the Healthy Living Center, the Vein Clinic, the Vascular Center, the Breast Health Center, the Dialysis Access Institute and the Mabry Center for Cancer Care.
Jeanne Gue
Along with her husband, the late Dr. Bert Gue, Jeanne Gue of Orangeburg was instrumental in founding the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic a decade ago. The clinic provides care to the medically underserved population in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Lillie Owens
Lillie Owens retired from the Regional Medical Center after working there 23 years and also worked for Dr. Spencer Disher from 1963 to 2004. She was an active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and beyond. She was the chief plaintiff in the civil action suit filed in federal court on Oct. 7, 1983, against the City of Orangeburg to provide representation for minorities on City Council.
