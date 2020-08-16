First and forward: Community involvement

Betty Henderson
A mainstay in Democratic Party politics for a half-century, Betty Henderson retired in 2018 after 20 years as chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Democratic Party. She attended the inaugurations for two-term presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Octavia Jennings
Octavia Jennings was a leader in many civic and patriotic endeavors in Orangeburg. In 1896, he was a charter member of a ladies’ book club that evolved a charitable organization and led to the city’s first library. When the city’s first hospital was established in 1919, she organized the Hospital Relief Association to help raise funds for charity care there and later served on the hospital board.
Geraldyne Zimmerman
Orangeburg native Geraldyne “Gerry” Zimmerman was a prominent civic leader in the city who worked to guide the lives of children and young women. She was a leader in the Girl Scouts and the Sunlight Club to provide wholesome activities as well as instill character for the youth of Orangeburg. In 1963, she organized the Helen Sheffield Girls’ Club, a federated community service club for girls. In 2000, she was awarded South Carolina’s highest award for community service, the Order of the Palmetto.
Mary Williams
Mary Williams was a community and humanitarian leader in Orangeburg. She was a founding member of the Junior Service League in 1946, helped organize the United Way in Orangeburg in 1950, helped found the Orangeburg Girls’ Attention Home in 1969 for girls in trouble, helped establish the American Field Service foreign exchange student program in Orangeburg in 1960, and personally hosted the first student in the program. She also played an active role in organizing the Guardian Ad Litem program in Orangeburg in 1982, was a founding member of the Orangeburg Regional Hospital Auxiliary for volunteers there in 1970, and established a mentoring program in the public schools in the 1980s. She was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto.
Bernice Tribble
As the energetic leader behind the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, Bernice Tribble was instrumental in the revitalization of Orangeburg’s downtown business area. Under her leadership, DORA received 26 statewide awards. She is also a founding member of the Orangeburg County Community of Character program. She and her husband helped organize the Relay for Life as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Kay Hughes
When Cooperative Church Ministries was only a concept in 1988, the gaps in social services were wide for those needing the help that the organization would be established to give. Among those volunteering from the beginning and continuing into the 21st century was Katherine "Kay" Hughes. In 2004, she offered a summation of why she and other volunteers keep CCMO going: "I started with CCMO because I wanted to help people. Of all the things that I do, this volunteer work is among the most fulfilling." Kay Hughes celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 16, 2020.
Karen Tourville
Karen Tourville in February was named winner of the 2019 Austin Cunningham Character Award specifically given to a resident who exemplifies character traits that make Orangeburg County a better place to live, work and thrive. Tourville moved to Orangeburg in 1989 and has been involved in numerous aspects of the community ever since. Tourville has shared her talents, enthusiasm and energy with many local organizations, including Healing Species; the Salvation Army; Mellichamp Elementary, where she mentored students; the American Cancer Society; the Regional Medical Center Foundation Board and Pink Ribbon Committee, where she served as co-chair in 2015 and as chair in 2016. She also currently serves on the Samaritan House Board. She was 2018 Orangeburg Citizen of the Year.
Harriet Hutto
A longtime voice for the Providence community, Holly Hill and eastern Orangeburg County, Harriet Hutto is also a writer and former legal secretary with the Williams and Williams law firm in Orangeburg. Her son, Brad, has been state senator from Orangeburg since 1995 and her daughter-in-law Tracy Macpherson is a noted Orangeburg pediatrician. She compiled the Providence Community History in 2005.
Annie Jamison
Annie T. Adams Jamison served as a board member for Edisto Habitat for Humanity and the Samaritan House but may be best known as a founder of the New Brookland Improvement League, a non-profit community organization that provides programs to help needy individuals in and around the New Brookland community. She served as president of the organization for many years and was especially proud of its work for children and the elderly. Annie Jamison died in 2011.
Helen Sheffield
Helen Sheffield was a civic leader who spearheaded programs for African American girls. She was involved with the Sunlight Club among other organizations and was a key player in the formation of the Orangeburg Community Action Agency and was active with the Girl Scouts program. The Helen Sheffield Federated Girls’ Club was named in her honor.
Anabel Summers
Anabel Summers was a community leader for many causes, including the American Red Cross and the Orangeburg County Mental Health Association. During World War II, she was the county chairman for all the Red Cross volunteers. As a lifelong volunteer with the Mental Health Association, she participated in a 2-mile Mental Illness Awareness Walk at age 89 in Columbia.
Lilla Wannamaker
Lilla Wannamaker was instrumental in the formation of the first public library in Orangeburg. She served as president of the book club that led to the library. She also served on the board of trustees for city schools for many years.
Diane Ferrier
Diane Ferrier is director of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church Shepherd Ministry, which provides food with "a generous side of love" to those in need. Each month volunteer workers prepare and deliver 525 hot meals, distribute 150 boxes of food to supplement needy families and fill 160 backpacks with food for children to eat on the weekends. The ministry was founded by St. Andrews UMC member Dorothy Smoak in 2010.
Mary Gressette
Mary Sims Gressette was a longtime education and community leader in Orangeburg. She was president of The Times and Democrat from 1972 until 1981. "My great-great-grandfather started the paper. My husband was president, and then he died (Dr. James H. “Toolie” Gressette in 1982),” she told The T&D at her 100th birthday in 2015. “I took over as president with my sister-in-law. Then we sold the paper. ... I was used to the newspaper because Daddy was the publisher for years.” Mary Gressette died in 2017 at at the age of 102.
Margaret Williams
Margaret Shecut Williams, widow of state Sen. Marshall Williams, was often referred to as the “First Lady of Orangeburg” for her outreach and support of the Orangeburg area. She received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, from Gov. James Hodges in June 2001. She organized the Junior Charity League, now the Junior Service League, organized the arts center on the Edisto River, and at age 70 raised $25,000 for the Yoshino cherry trees that stand in Edisto Memorial Gardens and throughout the city.
Katherine Campbell
Katherine Campbell of Orangeburg was a familiar byline to people in The Times and Democrat long before the formal correspondent system was founded. With her Nikon 35mm camera, she contributed many photos to The T&D and to others for various uses. She used the phone and notes to inform the newspaper and people. “She had a great interest in the people of her community,” son Curt Campbell said upon her death in 2019.
Betty Derrick
Betty H. Derrick was a North community leader for decades, serving as chairwoman of the North Beautification Committee and in other capacities. She was co-owner of Derrick’s Hardware.
Joyce W. Milkie
Her name was a household fixture for T&D readers over the final three decades of the 20th century. "She was perhaps the most widely known personality ever associated with The Times and Democrat,” T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said upon Milkie's death in 2002. Over the years, she covered stories big and small, interviewing the likes of Ronald Reagan during his visit to Orangeburg in 1980 and Dizzy Gillespie in 1985. Governors, senators, actors, business executives and thousands of others in the region were subjects for Milkie stories.
Mulvenia Cooper
Mulvenia Cooper of Santee was a retired schoolteacher and founding member of Concerned Citizens of District 94. Active in the Elloree/Santee branch of the NAACP, she spearheaded voter registration drives.
Julia Mae Guess
A founding member of Concerned Citizens of District 94, the Vance woman was a former board member of Orangeburg School District 3. She was active in voter registration and the Holly Hill branch of the NAACP.
Josephine High
Josephine High of Holly Hill was a community organizer who coordinated a federal assistance program. She was a voter registration activist.
Alice Pickney
Alice Pickney of Eutawville is a retired school teacher, voter registration activist and former Orangeburg School District 3 board member. She has been active in Eutawville Branch NAACP and Concerned Citizens of District 94/66.
Vivian Steadman
Vivian Steadman of Branchville was a businesswoman. She spearheaded voter registration drives and GOTV efforts. She was active in the Branchville Branch NAACP and with the Branchville Senior Citizens Center.
