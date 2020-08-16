First and forward: Community involvement

Margaret Williams

Margaret Shecut Williams, widow of state Sen. Marshall Williams, was often referred to as the “First Lady of Orangeburg” for her outreach and support of the Orangeburg area. She received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, from Gov. James Hodges in June 2001. She organized the Junior Charity League, now the Junior Service League, organized the arts center on the Edisto River, and at age 70 raised $25,000 for the Yoshino cherry trees that stand in Edisto Memorial Gardens and throughout the city.

Katherine Campbell

Katherine Campbell of Orangeburg was a familiar byline to people in The Times and Democrat long before the formal correspondent system was founded. With her Nikon 35mm camera, she contributed many photos to The T&D and to others for various uses. She used the phone and notes to inform the newspaper and people. “She had a great interest in the people of her community,” son Curt Campbell said upon her death in 2019.

Betty Derrick

Betty H. Derrick was a North community leader for decades, serving as chairwoman of the North Beautification Committee and in other capacities. She was co-owner of Derrick’s Hardware.

Joyce W. Milkie