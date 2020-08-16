First and forward: And …

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Covington

Known as the “First Lady of Golf in the Carolinas,” Jane Covington was dominant in the sport for more than two decades. She won many championships and headed several golf organizations. On a national level, she qualified to play in the 1941 U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts. In 1955, she again participated in the U.S. Women’s Amateur and advanced to the quarter finals before losing to the eventual champion.

Betty Lane Gramling

Betty Lane Gramling represented Orangeburg well as Miss USA and first runner-up for Miss World. she was offered a screen test by Howard Hughes, a contract with Bob Hope, and a part in a movie, but turned all down to compete for Miss World in London. In the mid-1960s, she established the Betty Lane School of Charm here the city, where modeling and charm composure were taught to young hopefuls.

Mildred ‘Skip’ Mutch

As a renowned swimming instructor in Orangeburg, Mildred “Skip” Mutch taught more than 10.000 people to swim at the Edisto River swimming area, where she was also the director of water safety. Her love for animals led to her involvement with the Orangeburg SPCA.

Janice McNair

Orangeburg County native Janice McNair is owner of the Houston Texans NFL football team. She is the widow of Robert "Bob" McNair, the man who brought football back to Houston after the Oilers left for Tennessee by founding the Texans. Bob McNair died in 2018.

