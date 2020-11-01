'We will overcome these challenges'

Unprecedented. It’s everywhere. It’s in car commercials and news reports. It was even in the last letter I wrote to our members. But I think something that often goes overlooked is how we are adapting to the unprecedented.
Farmers adapt to changes in the market, changes in demand, changes in weather. So adapting is something about which farmers are acutely aware. They adapted to the sudden loss of their usual marketing channels at the start of the pandemic and found ways to continue to move their crops.
We’ve adapted at Farm Bureau, too. Instead of canceling our important leadership and agricultural education opportunities, we adapted and went virtual. Youth Leadership had 13 young people from around the state join us and learn about the legislative process and the importance of grassroots advocacy.
Our Ag in the Classroom summer workshop series was also held entirely online and teachers still had the chance to “visit” farms and see a diverse representation of agriculture in South Carolina. In total, 117 K-12 teachers participated in the workshop series.
The Young Farmers and Ranchers program has hosted several photo challenges on Facebook and is still sponsoring a COVID-19 edition of Harvest for All to collect food for food banks around the state. They’re also hosting virtual farm tours throughout the remainder of summer and into fall. Our committees are meeting virtually, and at our most recent state board meeting, we had 10 members join us by Zoom.
Plans are underway for virtual learning opportunities for members to keep you engaged in the work of the organization. You’ll be able to hear from our Government Relations team about key legislative issues, learn more about serving in leadership roles on your county board and at the state level, and take your communication skills up a notch. Stay tuned to www.scfb.org/events for more information on these virtual workshops.
Our Annual Meeting will also be adapted. It’s sad not to be able to gather with a thousand other members of the Farm Bureau family, but it’s the best choice to keep us all safe. The business of this organization is still very important, so we will host a one-day meeting of the voting delegates at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. And we’re streaming it live, so even though everyone won’t be able to join us in person, you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Just like the farmers we represent, we aren’t giving up. We aren’t just accepting the “unprecedented.” We are adapting. ... Harvest is underway. It’s a time of optimism and opportunity mixed with that uncertainty of the unprecedented. Together we will overcome these challenges and will look forward to getting back to normal – whatever normal may look like.
Thank you for your continued support and thank you for your membership. I wish everyone a safe and healthy fall, and know that we are still representing farmers even if it is online instead of in-person.
Harry Ott of Calhoun County is president of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!