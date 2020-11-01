Plans are underway for virtual learning opportunities for members to keep you engaged in the work of the organization. You’ll be able to hear from our Government Relations team about key legislative issues, learn more about serving in leadership roles on your county board and at the state level, and take your communication skills up a notch. Stay tuned to www.scfb.org/events for more information on these virtual workshops.

Our Annual Meeting will also be adapted. It’s sad not to be able to gather with a thousand other members of the Farm Bureau family, but it’s the best choice to keep us all safe. The business of this organization is still very important, so we will host a one-day meeting of the voting delegates at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. And we’re streaming it live, so even though everyone won’t be able to join us in person, you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Just like the farmers we represent, we aren’t giving up. We aren’t just accepting the “unprecedented.” We are adapting. ... Harvest is underway. It’s a time of optimism and opportunity mixed with that uncertainty of the unprecedented. Together we will overcome these challenges and will look forward to getting back to normal – whatever normal may look like.

Thank you for your continued support and thank you for your membership. I wish everyone a safe and healthy fall, and know that we are still representing farmers even if it is online instead of in-person.

Harry Ott of Calhoun County is president of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation.

