Trade deals, regulations will impact fruit, vegetable growers

Last year, about 1,200 acres were planted of greens and 120 acres were planted in sweet corn.

Strawberries and blueberries

Toledo estimates about 70 acres of strawberries and 45 acres of blueberries are projected to be planted. The availability of labor and the prevalence of disease issues will determine the success of the crop, and with blueberries, the double whammy of diseases and insect pressure will also be a factor.

Last year, about 55 acres of strawberries and 40 acres of blueberries were planted in Orangeburg County alone.

Peaches

Clemson Extension Commercial Horticulture Agent Sarah Scott said the success or lack thereof of peaches will depend on weather. She said it is too early to tell how the crop will fair.

"Weather heavily impacts the peach crop, be it temperatures, rainfall or other events," she said. "At this point in the season, we still have some time before we are out of the woods as far as potential cold weather but growers are operating on their normal schedules when it comes to pruning and management in hopes for a good crop this season.

"The key to a successful peach crop this year will be an alignment of good weather and good working conditions, and only time can tell if that will happen," Scott said.

Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.