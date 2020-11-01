Through COVID-19, farmers adapt, even thrive

Whether we’re talking about global crop markets or the weather in Orangeburg County, uncertainty is part of a farmer’s job description.

Thank goodness farmers are good at adapting.

Well, 2020 has certainly given farmers lots of practice in adapting.

It’s sometimes hard to remember just how strange things were back in March and April of this year during that initial COVID-19 shutdown. Our department issued letters to farmers and food-processing workers stating that they were essential industry workers and thus allowed to travel.

We didn’t know much about the virus, but people were scared. We worked to calm the waters, helping spread the word that the food supply was stable and the virus didn’t appear to be food-borne.

In those early months, the pandemic radically restructured markets for farmers.

With restaurants, schools and other institutions suddenly closing, many farmers and wholesalers had to scramble to move their product. Some began selling directly to the public through online orders, delivery, on-farm pick-ups, and other models.