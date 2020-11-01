Through COVID-19, farmers adapt, even thrive

Whether we’re talking about global crop markets or the weather in Orangeburg County, uncertainty is part of a farmer’s job description.
Thank goodness farmers are good at adapting.
Well, 2020 has certainly given farmers lots of practice in adapting.
It’s sometimes hard to remember just how strange things were back in March and April of this year during that initial COVID-19 shutdown. Our department issued letters to farmers and food-processing workers stating that they were essential industry workers and thus allowed to travel.
We didn’t know much about the virus, but people were scared. We worked to calm the waters, helping spread the word that the food supply was stable and the virus didn’t appear to be food-borne.
In those early months, the pandemic radically restructured markets for farmers.
With restaurants, schools and other institutions suddenly closing, many farmers and wholesalers had to scramble to move their product. Some began selling directly to the public through online orders, delivery, on-farm pick-ups, and other models.
At the Department of Agriculture, we created a webpage for consumers to find farmers and wholesalers selling directly to the public. For several months, it was the most visited page on our website as consumers sought out locally grown food and ways to support their community.
Through our efforts and the hard work of farmers and agribusinesses, I didn’t hear any reports of South Carolina farmers having to leave crops unharvested – something that was a problem in other states.
Retail grocers, meanwhile, were scrambling to keep their shelves filled. This was a real teaching moment, a chance for Americans to see that the supply chain is robust despite some temporary disruptions.
We also saw a crunch in the meat-processing industry as plants in other states temporarily closed due to the virus. That short-lived crisis exposed the need to consider decentralized meat processing and spur more in-state processing.
Finding ways to help
As the federal response to COVID-19 developed, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture found many other ways to help agribusiness.
One key effort was Farmers to Food Banks, a program we created to solicit donations, buy product from South Carolina farmers, and donate boxes of fresh food to food banks around the state.
One corporate partner in this initiative was Zeus Industrial Products.
The federal Farmers to Families effort used taxpayer dollars to achieve similar results, and we were able to complement their efforts by targeting some needy areas that may have been overlooked.
With Farmers to Food Banks, we raised more than $450,000 from generous donors, gave 20,217 boxes of fresh produce to South Carolina families, and bought food from 32 local farms. It’s times like these that I am most proud of the staff at the Department of Agriculture for going the extra mile.
Months later, things are still difficult for some farmers.
But while we had some bad flooding in the spring, it’s turned out to be a decent year for many crops in South Carolina.
Peaches were popular as consumers sought sweet, simple pleasures.
Corn yields were up and peanut production appears to be following that path. As of this writing, fall watermelon season is still going strong and the soybean and cotton crops look good.
Food, farming awareness
One silver lining of the virus is that food supply and farming awareness is at an all-time high. Supply-chain disruptions, more home cooking and other factors have people thinking about where their food comes from. That has made for a good market this year for many of our farm products.
Fortunately, we’ve had the Certified South Carolina program in place since 2007 to help consumers identify local food.
Recently, we released a new study by University of South Carolina research economist Dr. Joey Von Nessen showing that Certified South Carolina is a major success.
According to Von Nessen, South Carolinians purchased $176 million more from South Carolina farmers in 2018 than they did in 2010 across all Certified South Carolina food categories. Those sales generate an additional $273 million in economic activity, 1,615 jobs and $51 million in labor income for South Carolinians each year. These results show Certified South Carolina delivers a strong return on investment for taxpayers.
Von Nessen’s study also shows steady progress toward “50 By 20,” our goal of growing agribusiness to a $50-billion-a-year industry by 2020.
According to data from 2018 – the most recent available – agribusiness had a $46.2 billion annual impact on South Carolina’s economy. That’s up from $34 billion in 2009 and $41.7 billion in 2015.
South Carolina agribusiness accounted for nearly 247,000 jobs and more than $9.6 billion in labor income in 2018. Agribusiness has shown strong economic growth over the past decade, having grown 25% between 2010 and 2018.
'Game-changing project'
One key example of agribusiness’ impact on South Carolina: We attracted a game-changing project called the Agriculture Technology Campus (ATC).
Announced in September, this 1,000-acre agribusiness operation in Hampton County will employ 1,547 people in growing, packing and shipping tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other fresh produce – using a cutting-edge approach called Controlled Environment Agriculture.
The $314 million ATC is a joint venture encompassing multiple greenhouses and hoop-houses, a 150,000-square-foot distribution center, and a large co-packer.
Situated near I-95, the operation is projected to increase total economic output in Hampton County by $552 million a year, or $7.4 billion over 15 years, according to an economic impact study commissioned by SCDA.
Our next focus is on what agriculture will look like in South Carolina in 15 years.
Where are the opportunities and what are the next challenges we will face? We’ll bring together agricultural leadership from across the state next year to begin taking a look at that.
2020 has brought such highs and lows for agriculture – so much change and so much potential.
And through it all, I’m continually impressed by the farmers of our state.
Hugh Weathers of Bowman is South Carolina commissioner of agriculture.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!