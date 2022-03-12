SPRING FARM: Uncertainty is only certainty for Orangeburg County crop farmers

Each spring, Orangeburg County farmers have planting decisions to make.

Each year, decisions are multi-faceted, taking in a number of projections such as weather forecasts, commodity prices and input costs.

This year, traditional decisions are under a heightened sense of uncertainty in light of the ongoing coronavirus and its impact on pretty much all aspects of life.

"Gonna be an interesting year," Providence farmer Dean Hutto said, pretty much summarizing the sentiment of many farmers heading into the 2022 growing season.

Hutto farms in the eastern end of Orangeburg County and he will try to keep his crop-planting projects relatively stable in what is expected by all accounts to be a very unpredictable and volatile year.

This year, Hutto is planning to plant about 1,200 acres of corn, 425 acres of peanuts, 700 acres of cotton, 800 acres of soybeans and 450 acres of wheat.

For Hutto, all is the same as last year except that he plans to plant fewer corn and more peanut acres.

The biggest concerns heading into the growing season are input prices along with supply-chain slowdowns, which he says are a "huge issue."

"Input prices are through the roof and it is a real concern that we will be able to get products we need to grow the crop at some point this year," Hutto said. "We have tried to buy ahead as much as possible. Getting parts has been a nightmare, and lead times on getting chemicals and parts is getting longer and longer."

"Commodity prices are good right now, but with inputs, it is going to take so much to grow the crop. Any kind of weather issue during the growing season could be catastrophic," he said.

Outside of spring planting, Hutto said the winter wheat crop looks OK.

"It has been a dry winter overall," he said.

Orangeburg and Calhoun farmer Jeffrey Kaigler is at a loss on how much to plant as the markets are so volatile.

"The cost for us to even just start planting is going to be a tremendous amount," Kaigler said. "It is going to be more than it has been."

"It is getting close to time to plant, and we don't really know what crops or which direction to go to," Kaigler continued. "It is a lot tougher to make a decision on what crops to plant and how much."

In the interim, Kaigler said he has been getting equipment and planters ready.

"It is hard to get parts," he said, noting he is till waiting on parts he needs to just begin planting. "They have not arrived yet. The stuff is going to come, but it will be close."

Kaigler said he has heard that some farmers are having to wait for tractor parts to be shipped from outside the United States, as there are none available domestically.

"It is just so uncertain," Kaigler said. "You can't make good decisions."

Orangeburg County Clemson Extension agent Jonathan Croft said Hutto's and Kaigler's concerns are the general concerns of the Orangeburg County farmer.

Heading into the spring, questions abound -- there is volatility in commodity prices, input costs, supply-chain issues for inputs and labor shortages.

These will all impact planting decisions, Croft said.

"In some cases, farmers will have to use alternate products or methods during crop production," Croft said, noting supply-chain issues are a big concern. "Biggest problem is timing on getting some supplies and the cost of freight to get things delivered."

As a result, Croft says farmers will adjust.

"Some will pre-buy as much as the dealers will let them so they have the supplies on hand," Croft said. "Others will change crop-production methods or not plant certain crops to avoid problems. Some issues will have to be dealt with when they happen, such as machine parts being delayed or not available."

"Inflation is a big concern," Croft said. "It makes dollars not go as far, and growers that are utilizing operating loans are having to borrow more dollars."

Input costs are all up from this same time last year.

"Most fertilizer sources are double or more in prices than this time last year," Croft said.

When looking at commodity prices and inputs, Croft says "a lot of farmers are talking about planting more soybeans and less corn, especially dryland corn."

As far as labor challenges, he says labor issues on the row crop side should be fine. He expects fruit and vegetable farmers to have the greater labor challenges.

"At this time, crop prices are up and look promising but input cost and volatility in the market due to Russian aggressions in Ukraine could be a problem," Croft said.

Croft said the uncertainty of tensions between China and Taiwan on trade should not be a problem, depending on what happens in South America.

"If they (South America) have shortages, we will not see any trade impact with China for grains (corn/soybean)," Croft said.

And of course there is always the perennial Mother Nature.

Forecasts for April and May are calling for drier and warmer-than-normal conditions.

One new program that is being rolled out in 2022 for farmers is the South Carolina Agricultural Tax Exemption (SCATE) program.

Beginning Feb. 1, South Carolina farmers have been able to apply for these cards from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. After April 1, farmers must show their SCATE cards to claim sales-tax exemptions. To apply for a SCATE card, farmers can go to www.scatecard.com.

While more detailed crop-planting projections will be available later in the spring as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service contacts producers to determine their plans for the growing season, Croft provides his best estimate at what the county will see.

USDA survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and Quarterly Grain Stocks report.

Corn

Croft said when assessing input costs and commodity prices, he expects total planted acres of corn to be down compared to last year.

About 40,000 acres of corn were planted in 2021. Of those, about 75% was non-irrigated.

Last year, dryland corn was on target from what farmers were planning. The corn crop was helped by the cool, wet spring and then average temperatures during most of the summer, along with timely rainfall.

Corn prices in 2021 were averaging about $5.30 per bushel.

Corn September 2022 futures were $6.25 per bushel, according to Croft.

Corn locally is typically planted in April, with harvest in late July and early August.

Cotton

About 25,000 acres of cotton were planted in Orangeburg County in 2021. Croft expects about the same or perhaps a little more may be planted.

Last year, prices for cotton were decent with some farmers locking in cotton around $1.07 a pound. Most sold cotton for lower prices but prices were still higher than in 2020.

Prices for the 2022 cotton crop remained strong.

Cotton December 2022 futures were at $1 per pound, according to Croft.

Cotton is typically planted in the area about the middle of April into May, with harvest in September through November.

Peanuts

About 11,000 acres -- 8,000 runners and 3,000 Virginia -- of peanuts were grown across the county in 2021. Croft believes peanut acreage will remain stable in 2022.

Peanut demand for 2022 is expected to increase as shelled prices are likely to remain stable, according to some market experts.

Some experts believe peanut production is likely to increase because they can be grown without adding fertilizer. The announcement that Premium Peanut shelling company would be building in Santee is also expected to encourage more peanuts to be planted.

Peanut contract prices were hovering at about $525 per ton for runner-type peanuts heading into the spring of 2021 but are expected to come down in light of the fact that peanut acreage could increase as fertilizer costs increase. Peanut prices could go back down in the $400 per ton range.

Peanuts typically are planted in the middle of April, depending on varieties, with harvest around the middle of August.

Soybeans

About 15,000 acres of soybeans were planted in 2021. Croft expects the crop to see the largest increase in 2022.

Last year, soybeans were hovering in the $14-per-bushel range, among the highest since nearly a decade.

Soybean November futures were $15.04 per bushel, Croft said.

Soybeans typically are planted May 10 to July 11 and harvested from Oct. 20 to Dec. 30.

Hemp

Clemson Extension Commercial Horticulture Agent for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties Phillip Carnley expects hemp acreage for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties to remain about the same, as concerns for hemp growers remain the same as they have the last two years.

Locally last year, there were very few acres of hemp actually planted in the county.

About 21 farmers were permitted to grow the crop in Orangeburg County, three in Bamberg County and two in Calhoun County in 2021, according to South Carolina Department of Agriculture data.

"There are few processors in S.C., and the cost of inputs is on the rise," Carnley said, adding that disease pressure such as root/crown rot tends to be the most common issue with hemp.

There are currently nine hemp processors in the state.

It is the fifth year that hemp will be grown in The T&D Region.

The paucity of acreage is despite the fact that there is now no longer a cap on permits for growing hemp.

According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture website, there are about 16 2022 permitted hemp brokers statewide.

Growers have struggled to find reputable buyers and processors in order to make growing the crop viable and a profit-making venture.

Hemp has been grown in the region since 2018 as part of a state pilot research program for the crop.

The federal Farm Bill signed into law in 2014 approved the growth of hemp for research purposes in the states that allow it.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2018, making it legal for farmers to grow the crop.

Hemp is a variety of the cannabis sativa plant, but it has much lower levels of THC, which is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The crop is tested before planting to make sure the THC levels are not to the point where it is classified as a regulated drug.

Hemp has many potential uses: clothes, food, paper, CBD, cosmetics and even industrial fiber.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.