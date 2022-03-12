SPRING FARM: Calhoun concerns on balancing costs, profits

The winter's chill and the land's dormancy will soon be a memory as Calhoun County farmers ready for spring plantings.

But 2022 is bringing with it a sense of unease among county farmers about what the year may or may not bring as the markets continue to see the fallout of the coronavirus and global unrest.

Calhoun County farmer Drake Perrow plans to bring some stability to the farm in what could be a volatile and unpredictable year. Perrow, who grows corn, cotton and peanuts, will keep crop acreage the same as in 2021.

"My biggest concerns for this year are availability of herbicides and insecticides that we normally use and the increased cost for what we can get," Perrow said.

"Commodity prices are good right now, but you have to make a good crop to have something to sell," Perrow said. "You can have the best prices we have ever seen, but if you do not have much to sell, prices are meaningless."

In light of this, Perrow said, "Farmers are really going to have to stay on top of what chemicals are available."

"If suppliers do not have what you want, then you are going to have to find a substitute which will perform the same," Perrow said. "This will take a lot of effort and a close relationship with their suppliers."

Madison Turnblad of St. Matthews and his father-in-law, Monty Rast, are planting peanuts, cotton and corn.

"We are sticking to our rotation to maximize peanut production where we see the best potential for return," Turnblad said, noting they will be cutting back on corn acres.

Turnblad said the biggest concern is operating on slim margins.

"This appears to be shaping up to a break-even year if we can have good crops and get them in the bin," Turnblad said. "Net returns on row crops will be down due to high fertilizer and inputs price increases."

Turnblad said he is hoping high commodity prices -- the highest he has seen his few years of farming -- will help offset high input costs.

"Nothing is guaranteed until you make the crop and get it out of the field," Turnblad said. "It's hard to pencil on paper high yield averages that provide a large return."

"Not to mention we're coming off of two years of timely rains throughout the growing season and near-perfect harvest conditions this past fall and no major hurricanes or storms," Turnblad said. "The stars would really have to align to provide the same weather patterns this season. While farmers are eternal optimists and farm off last year's success, we have to be pragmatic with our decisions this year."

Perrow and Turnblad are not alone in their concerns.

Calhoun County Clemson Extension agent Charles Davis said issues facing row crop farmers in 2022 are multi-pronged, but Perrow's concerns are at the top of the list.

"Can I get the chemicals I need when I need them? Can I get repair parts in a timely manner, or will my crop be severely damaged or dead before I can get them? Can I get financing for the farming operation?" Davis said.

Davis said supply issues will be a significant part of farm operation costs this year.

"Shortages are fueling higher prices for inputs needed for crop protection and production," Davis said. "Shortages of farm equipment and equipment parts could have serious affects on individual farms. When equipment breaks at critical times and replacement parts are not available or delayed in delivery, serious negative impacts to the farming operation can occur."

Turnblad said supply issues are already a concern and the growing season has not even started.

"We've tried to hedge some of this by stocking up on some inventory, though it's difficult to predict what may arise this year," Turnblad said.

If this is not enough, there is also inflation.

"Inflation is always a concern, given the high cost of producing a crop," Davis said. "Crop margins are already thin, and inflation eats into these thin profit margins."

Davis says if there is a "bright star on the horizon," it is commodity prices, which are relatively high and are better than they have been in a long time.

"The world is in a high-demand mode coming out of the latest pandemic surge," Davis said. "This is driving higher prices. Transportation and shipping-related shortages are also fueling the increases. The same issues that are creating the supply-chain headaches for farmers are also supporting higher commodity prices."

"The savvy marketer can lock in prices above production costs," Davis continued. "This puts even more pressure on the production side of the equation."

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data as of the last week in February, soybeans have moved from a year average of $10.80 in 2021 to $13 in 2022. Corn from $4.53 to $5.45, cotton from 66.3 cents per pound to 90 cents, and peanuts from a contract price of $450 to $500 per ton.

Typically, Davis said commodity prices play a part in planting decisions.

This year, the elephant in the proverbial room are inputs based on supply and transportation issues.

"This year, input costs are also a huge factor, particularly the cost of fertilizer inputs, some of which have tripled in price over a year ago," Davis said. "If we had last year’s prices with this year’s costs, many farmers would be in serious financial trouble."

"Several production issues have recently arisen, creating abnormally high increases in the cost and supply of the main farm herbicide, glyphosate for instance," Davis said. "It’s price went from $10 per gallon last year to $60 per gallon this year. Fuel is certainly higher than last year."

That is just on the home front.

Global unrest is also impacting what could happen on the farm.

"There are issues, particularly now that Russia has attacked Ukraine," Davis said. "This has, at least temporarily, thrown markets into an area of uncertainty."

The attack has spiked commodity prices for the short term, but long-term impact is uncertain.

"Of course, we will continue to monitor production in other countries and the war in Ukraine," Turnblad said. "The outcomes will have an impact on marketing opportunities this season and supply chains."

Then there is China.

"China is far behind the agreed-upon goals for purchasing U.S. commodities in the Phase One Trade Agreements," Davis said. "Whether that is truly pandemic related or just China being China is unclear."

"I am not sure if the China-Taiwan issue is playing into it or not," Davis said. "Commodity markets rise and fall based on the minute-by-minute world situation, speculators getting in and out of the market and weather concerns. In general, the trend in commodity prices in upward."

Perrow is concerned about fuel.

"Depending on what happens with Russia will have a huge impact on our fuel prices unless our government opens our pipelines back up," Perrow said. "We can be a self-sufficient country with oil and gas if our politicians let that happen."

Turnblad echoes Perrow.

Turnblad also said fuel costs are shaping up to be a significant player this year, both on the farm and for trucking logistics.

"Any major changes in Washington policy or lack thereof could shift these numbers further away, creating more constraint on everyday Americans' lives, including farmers," Turnblad said.

But despite high production costs, there still remain a lot of "ifs" in farming, Davis said.

"If the weather holds and no drought or floods occur, and if temperatures are moderate, and if the hurricane season is mild, and if pest pressure is low, then farmers might have a good year," he said.

Perrow says Mother Nature this winter has been kind.

"This winter has been pretty good as far as rainfall and cold days," Perrow said. "We had a pretty cold January, so hopefully that will help insect pressure during the season."

"In our part of the world, rainfall is the key to making a crop," he said. "In our type of soils, rainwater does not hang around very long as it moves through our soil profiles very quickly."

"Timing of rainfall is the key to our success," Perrow said. "If we can have enough moisture to get the crop up and growing, then have adequate rainfall in the month of July and the first two to three weeks of August,we will make a crop."

"But we then have to worry about having a dry harvest season," Perrow continued. "If we can get all of these things to fall into place, then we can have a profitable year, even with input cost being a lot higher this year."

Corn

Davis anticipates corn acreage to be down, particularly dryland acres.

"High fertilizer prices are making dryland corn extremely risky," Davis said. "Some acres will roll over to soybeans due to lower fertility costs."

There were 8,962 acres of corn planted in 2021. About 5,473 of the 8,962 acres were planted under irrigation. This was down slightly from 2020.

Yield-wise, corn last year did have good year with plentiful rainfall and moderate temperatures. Irrigation was sparsely if ever needed.

Corn is typically planted in the area in April, with harvest in late July and early August.

Cotton

"Cotton acres will probably remain steady, despite higher production costs," Davis said. "Many farmers that also grow peanuts need to maintain their rotations, and most have already locked in decent profit margins, assuming we can make a crop."

Last year, about 22,110 acres of the crop were planted. This was up from the 20,274 planted acres in 2020.

Prices for the 2021 cotton crop were trading for most of the summer in the 75-cent to 85-cent range, though cotton did rise as high as $1.10 a pound during summer rallies. This was much improved from the 60-cent range in 2020.

About 90 cents on the average is what farmers can expect to see in 2022.

Cotton is typically planted in the area about the middle of April into May, with harvest September through November.

Peanuts

"Peanut acreage should increase based on lower fertility costs," Davis said. "However, other input prices have increased, and the overall risk associated with a crop loss in peanuts can be greater than our other crops. If you are a good peanut producer with productive lands that have a consistent yield, then increasing peanut acres is a good move."

Last year, about 8,303 acres of peanuts were planted, which was below the approximately 10,000 grown in 2020.

The peanut crop was late last year.

The announcement that Premium Peanut shelling company would be building in Santee is also expected to encourage more peanuts to be planted.

Peanuts typically are planted in the middle of April depending on varieties, with harvest around the middle of August.

Soybeans

"Soybean acres will increase," Davis said. "Lower production costs and high commodity prices make soybeans an attractive alternative."

"However, peanut producers are hesitant to get deeply into soybeans due to disease issues related to both crops," Davis said. "Soybeans would interfere with crop rotations the following year on some farms."

Soybeans are typically rare in Calhoun County. Last year, there were about 3,300 acres planted.

Soybeans last year were averaging about $12 to $13 a bushel.

Soybeans are planted typically from April through early May and are harvested in September.

